BHS Bowling Sponsors, Donations & Fundraiser Opt-Out Fee

Donations in increments of $10
$10

If sponsorship is not the right fit for you, we still greatly appreciate donations in increments of $10, add as many to your cart as you wish! No refunds.

Gold Pin Level Sponsor
$1,000

$1000

Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year PLUS your logo or name placed on our team t-shirts and social media posts PLUS listed and announced as "proudly sponsored by ..." on team communications as a proud Gold Pin Sponsor. Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Gold Pin Level Sponsor
$750

$750

Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year PLUS your logo or name placed on our team t-shirts and social media posts PLUS listed and announced as "proudly sponsored by ..." on team communications as a proud Gold Pin Sponsor. Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Gold Pin Level Sponsor
$500

$500

Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year PLUS your logo or name placed on our team t-shirts and social media posts PLUS listed and announced as "proudly sponsored by ..." on team communications as a proud Gold Pin Sponsor. Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Strike Level Sponsor
$450

$450 Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year PLUS your logo or name placed on our team t-shirts and social media posts.Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Strike Level Sponsor
$400

$400 Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year PLUS your logo or name placed on our team t-shirts and social media posts.Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Strike Level Sponsor
$300

$300 Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year PLUS your logo or name placed on our team t-shirts and social media posts.Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Strike Level Sponsor
$250

$250 Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year PLUS your logo or name placed on our team t-shirts and social media posts.Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Spare Sponsor
$200

$200

Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year. Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Spare Sponsor
$150

150

Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year. Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Spare Sponsor
$100

$100 Spare Sponsor

Includes your business name and logo or family name printed on our updated banner located inside of Brighton Bowl for 1 year. Email logo to [email protected], no refunds.

Athlete Fundraiser Opt Out Fee
$80

If your BHS bowler chooses not to participate in designated team fundraisers, please pay the opt-out fee here. NO REFUNDS.

