BHS Girls Field Hockey Team Sponsorships

Top Shelf Team Sponsor
$500

Includes: Logo on select Spirit wear shirts, large name on stadium banner, recognition of sponsorship during half time and end of games, recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms and at end of season banquet. NO REFUNDS.

Title Sponsor (Copy)
$300

Includes: Large name on stadium banner, recognition of sponsorship during half time and end of games, recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms and at end of season banquet. NO REFUNDS.

Friend of the Team Sponsor
$100

Includes: Recognition of sponsorship during half time and end of games, recognition of sponsorship on social media platforms and at end of season banquet. NO REFUNDS.

Additional Donation to Field Hockey Program - Optional
$25

Help support the BHS Girls Field Hockey program team by donations in $25 increments. Not required. NO REFUNDS.

