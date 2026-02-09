BHS Girls Tennis Shop

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$30/pp for family members and guests (no limit on tickets purchased) but deadline is 5/22/26. This includes dinner, dessert and coffee No refunds will be processed. Athletes and coaches will be covered by the program.
General donation for the girls tennis program to help pay for equipment, coaches, food, awards etc, please add as many $25 increments as you would like. No refunds will be processed. Thank you!
Description: Fee includes uniform for the athlete (to keep) and banquet cost for the athlete. Required for all BHS Tennis athletes
Description: White uniform tank for those who do not already have one, VARSITY ATHLETES ONLY. No refunds will be processed for any reason.
$20 for BHS Girls Tennis yard sign. No refunds will be processed for any reason.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!