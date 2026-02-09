Brighton Area Schools

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Brighton Area Schools

About this shop

BHS Girls Tennis Shop

Guest Banquet Tickets
$30

$30/pp for family members and guests (no limit on tickets purchased) but deadline is 5/22/26. This includes dinner, dessert and coffee No refunds will be processed. Athletes and coaches will be covered by the program.

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General Donation to girls tennis, change to custom amount
$25

General donation for the girls tennis program to help pay for equipment, coaches, food, awards etc, please add as many $25 increments as you would like. No refunds will be processed. Thank you!

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BHS Tennis Team Fee - Required for athletes only
$200

Description: Fee includes uniform for the athlete (to keep) and banquet cost for the athlete. Required for all BHS Tennis athletes


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BHS Girls Tennis Varsity-ONLY Alternate Uniform (optional)
$60

Description: White uniform tank for those who do not already have one, VARSITY ATHLETES ONLY. No refunds will be processed for any reason.


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BHS Girls Tennis Yard Sign item
BHS Girls Tennis Yard Sign
$20

$20 for BHS Girls Tennis yard sign. No refunds will be processed for any reason.

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