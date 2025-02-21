2024-25 BHS Orchestra Dues and Fees

Every BHS orchestra student owes $65 annually in orchestra dues. The dues are $65 per student, even if the student participates in more than one BHS orchestra.
Fall Instrument Fee
$35
Each student who uses a BHS instrument owes a $35 instrument fee for each semester they use the instrument.
Spring Instrument Fee
$35
Each student who uses a BHS instrument owes a $35 instrument fee for each semester they use the instrument.
Girls' Uniform Fee
$65
This fee applies to girls only in the year they purchase a uniform. The fee is for the entire uniform, which includes a blouse and pants. If only the blouse or only the pants are needed, please consult with the orchestra director to find out the price of the single item. Girls should communicate with the orchestra director about the sizes needed.
