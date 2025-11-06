BHS Ski Team Fees & Donations 2025-26

Parent Booster Fee 2025-26
$200

Required fee for all BHS Ski Team Members, applied toward on hill food, snacks, race day meals, gas for heater and grills, tent, repairs, miscellaneous booster equipment as needed and racer's banquet fee.  NO REFUNDS.

Yard Sign
$20

$20 optional personalized BHS Ski Team yard sign. NO REFUNDS.

Additional donation in $25 increments
$25

TEAM DONATIONS: We need donations for season expenses including on-hill food, snacks, race day meals, gas for heater and grills, tent, repairs, miscellaneous booster equipment as needed and racer's banquet fee. Donations are gratefully accepted in any amount in increments of $25. NO REFUNDS.

