BHS Ski Team Fees & Donations 2025-26

Required fee for all BHS Ski Team Members, applied toward on hill food, snacks, race day meals, gas for heater and grills, tent, repairs, miscellaneous booster equipment as needed and racer's banquet fee. NO REFUNDS.
$20 optional personalized BHS Ski Team yard sign. NO REFUNDS.
TEAM DONATIONS: We need donations for season expenses including on-hill food, snacks, race day meals, gas for heater and grills, tent, repairs, miscellaneous booster equipment as needed and racer's banquet fee. Donations are gratefully accepted in any amount in increments of $25. NO REFUNDS.
