BHS Wrestling Banquet Sunday, March 22nd

The cost to attend for both wrestlers and family members is $50 per attendee which includes dinner and nonalcoholic beverages. The booster club will cover the gratuity, the bar set up and the cost of our coaches/volunteers. There will be a cash bar available for alcohol purchases.



If cost is a concern for your family, please email [email protected] or text Heather at 201.951.1471. Your attendance will be covered at no charge to you, no questions asked.





If you would like to contribute to gifts for our coaching staff, please kindly add a donation in the bottom section of this form.