BIA Fall Festival 2025 – Sports, Dance & Festive Vibes All Around

271 N Williamson Ave, Elon, NC 27244
Admits one adult to Fall Festival
Admits two adults, kids, and elderly parents from the same household to Fall Festival
Admits one to participate in Badminton Sport.
Admits one to participate in pickleball sport
Admits one to participate in throwball sport
Admits one to participate in cricket sport
Captured by a professional during the Fall Festival event, you'll receive a digital copy available for download.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!