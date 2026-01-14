Hosted by

Bianca Modo Foundation Inc

About this event

Bianca Modo Foundation Silent Auction

Gems of Mexico item
Gems of Mexico item
Gems of Mexico item
Gems of Mexico
$895

Starting bid

The Mayan Palace, Mexico

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).

Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.

The Accommodation


Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.


Includes

  • 7-nights at Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico
  • The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom 
  • Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)


Notes

  • Primary traveler must be 25 years or older to take this trip
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week; rest are subject to availability
  • Resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required at check-out
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period
  • Group bookings are extremely limited and not guaranteed
  • This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold
Seville Spain Getaway item
Seville Spain Getaway item
Seville Spain Getaway item
Seville Spain Getaway
$3,500

Starting bid


Seville Spain


Seville Spain


Embark on an unforgettable journey to Seville, Spain, a city renowned as the top travel destination by Lonely Planet. Discover the city's rich history and stunning architecture, including the colossal Central Cathedral and the captivating Alcázar Palace and Gardens, featured in Game of Thrones. Seville's culinary scene takes center stage with a 5-course tapas dinner and a mesmerizing Flamenco show for four people. Don't miss the market tour and paella cooking class, where you'll delve into local flavors and culture. Indulge in the quintessential Sevillian experience of tapas tasting and savor Southern Spanish cuisine, and be sure to catch a captivating Flamenco dancing show, making this trip a truly immersive and unforgettable adventure.


The Residence


Located in downtown Seville, this vibrant property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, comfortably sleeping four adult travelers. Being centrally located, this residence is ideal for an easy stroll downtown to one of the many local wine bars or culinary masterpieces Seville has to offer. 


Includes

  • 4-night stay in a private luxury residence
  • 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms
  • 5-course tapas dinner and flamenco show
  • Market tour with paella cooking class
  • Accommodates 4 adults
  • Raise Away booking & concierge service


Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Winning bidders have 2 years to complete travel from date of purchase
  • Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
  • Blackout dates include; Thanksgiving Week, Christmas Week, New Years' week, and Easter Week.
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances


Under The Tuscan Sun item
Under The Tuscan Sun item
Under The Tuscan Sun item
Under The Tuscan Sun
$2,800

Starting bid


Under The Tuscan Sun


Cortona Italy


Cortona is a small charming town in the Valdichiana, or Chiana Valley, in the province of Arezzo in southern Tuscany. The city, enclosed by stone walls dating back to Etruscan and Roman times, sits on the top of a hill about 600 meters (about 1968 feet) above sea level. This dominant position over the valley offers a spectacular view from all over the town of the surrounding valley and even Lake Trasimeno. Take some time to explore the Archaeological park of Sodo, just located at the bottom of the hill of Cortona. Cortona is a hilltop town tucked in Tuscany and one of the most charming small towns in all of Italy. It is a popular destination with tourists who know it as the setting of the book and film, Under the Tuscan Sun; however, Cortona is an ancient town which has been welcoming visitors from near and far for centuries.


The Accommodation


The charming apartments are located on a small hilltop in the town of Cortona in Italy. The accommodation is a comfortable 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom property within walking distance to restaurants, bars and local shopping.


Includes

  • 7-night stay in a charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment
  • Welcome aperitivo in the coolest wine bar in town
  • Lunch in a winery with private visit and tastings
  • Accommodates a group of 4
  • Raise Away concierge to book trip and coordinate additional activities


Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the accommodation must be 25 years of age
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Property subject to availability
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances


Kobe Bryant Mamba Forever item
Kobe Bryant Mamba Forever
$195

Starting bid

Michael Jordan with Used Game Court item
Michael Jordan with Used Game Court
$195

Starting bid

Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan item
Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan
$185

Starting bid

1 Masters Invitation item
1 Masters Invitation
$175

Starting bid

Secretariat item
Secretariat
$300

Starting bid

Georgia Bulldogs 3D Vertical Stadium item
Georgia Bulldogs 3D Vertical Stadium
$195

Starting bid

Back of the Truck People item
Back of the Truck People
$500

Starting bid

A zoomed extension of locked as a whole. Depicting the discomfort and experience of people

being transported from Mexico to the United States.

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