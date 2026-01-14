Bianca Modo Foundation Silent Auction

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The Mayan Palace, Mexico
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Accommodation
Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.
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Starting bid
Seville Spain
Seville Spain
Embark on an unforgettable journey to Seville, Spain, a city renowned as the top travel destination by Lonely Planet. Discover the city's rich history and stunning architecture, including the colossal Central Cathedral and the captivating Alcázar Palace and Gardens, featured in Game of Thrones. Seville's culinary scene takes center stage with a 5-course tapas dinner and a mesmerizing Flamenco show for four people. Don't miss the market tour and paella cooking class, where you'll delve into local flavors and culture. Indulge in the quintessential Sevillian experience of tapas tasting and savor Southern Spanish cuisine, and be sure to catch a captivating Flamenco dancing show, making this trip a truly immersive and unforgettable adventure.
The Residence
Located in downtown Seville, this vibrant property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, comfortably sleeping four adult travelers. Being centrally located, this residence is ideal for an easy stroll downtown to one of the many local wine bars or culinary masterpieces Seville has to offer.
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Starting bid
Under The Tuscan Sun
Cortona Italy
Cortona is a small charming town in the Valdichiana, or Chiana Valley, in the province of Arezzo in southern Tuscany. The city, enclosed by stone walls dating back to Etruscan and Roman times, sits on the top of a hill about 600 meters (about 1968 feet) above sea level. This dominant position over the valley offers a spectacular view from all over the town of the surrounding valley and even Lake Trasimeno. Take some time to explore the Archaeological park of Sodo, just located at the bottom of the hill of Cortona. Cortona is a hilltop town tucked in Tuscany and one of the most charming small towns in all of Italy. It is a popular destination with tourists who know it as the setting of the book and film, Under the Tuscan Sun; however, Cortona is an ancient town which has been welcoming visitors from near and far for centuries.
The Accommodation
The charming apartments are located on a small hilltop in the town of Cortona in Italy. The accommodation is a comfortable 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom property within walking distance to restaurants, bars and local shopping.
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Notes
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
A zoomed extension of locked as a whole. Depicting the discomfort and experience of people
being transported from Mexico to the United States.
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