Asian American Women Association of Orange County

Hosted by

Asian American Women Association of Orange County

About this event

Biannual Community Health Fair Sponsorship May 23, 2026

1301 Sycamore Ave

Tustin, CA 92780, USA

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

8 left!

• Logo on AAWA-OC website & newsletter
• One booth with 2 chairs
• Featured spotlight in newsletter

Silver Sponsor
$750

8 left!

• Logo on AAWA-OC website & newsletter
• One booth with 2 chairs

Community Sponsor
$500

8 left!

• Logo on AAWA-OC website & newsletter

• One booth with 2 chairs


In Kind of Material Donation
Pay what you can

8 left!

You may donate any equipments, test kits, etc that are needed to carry out this health fair. Please contact us for pick-up or drop-off.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!