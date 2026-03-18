Biannual Community Health Fair Sponsorship May 23, 2026

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About this event
8 left!
• Logo on AAWA-OC website & newsletter
• One booth with 2 chairs
• Featured spotlight in newsletter
8 left!
• Logo on AAWA-OC website & newsletter
• One booth with 2 chairs
8 left!
• Logo on AAWA-OC website & newsletter
• One booth with 2 chairs
8 left!
You may donate any equipments, test kits, etc that are needed to carry out this health fair. Please contact us for pick-up or drop-off.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!