Jesus Is Life, Inc.

Hosted by

Jesus Is Life, Inc.

About this event

B.I.B.L.E. Camp 2026

260 Jesus is the Way

Franklin, PA 16323, USA

General admission
$300
  1. DISCOUNT CODES: If you are registering more than 1 child, you can add multiples admissions to this same purchase and use one of the following Discount Codes for 2, 3, 4 and 5 kids or more: CHILD2, CHILD3, CHILD4 and 5PLUS.
  2. Kids don't need to related to be registered together.
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