B.I.B.L.E. Camp 2026

DISCOUNT CODES: If you are registering more than 1 child, you can add multiples admissions to this same purchase and use one of the following Discount Codes for 2, 3, 4 and 5 kids or more: CHILD2, CHILD3, CHILD4 and 5PLUS.
Kids don't need to related to be registered together.
DISCOUNT CODES: If you are registering more than 1 child, you can add multiples admissions to this same purchase and use one of the following Discount Codes for 2, 3, 4 and 5 kids or more: CHILD2, CHILD3, CHILD4 and 5PLUS.
Kids don't need to related to be registered together.
Add a donation for Jesus Is Life, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!