Bible Girls Social Bible Accessory Bar

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes access to the Bible Accessory Bar, all supplies needed to personalize your Bible, and a relaxed, faith-filled environment designed for connection and community. Just bring your Bible and come as you are 🤍
*Proceeds from ticket sales go to Bumblebee House Inc, a non-profit proving resources and support for victims of domestic violence in the Dallas/Fort Worth area*
Your ticket includes access to the Bible Accessory Bar, all supplies needed to personalize your Bible, and a relaxed, faith-filled environment designed for connection and community. Just bring your Bible, a friend, and come as you are 🤍
*Proceeds from ticket sales go to Bumblebee House Inc, a non-profit proving resources and support for victims of domestic violence in the Dallas/Fort Worth area*
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!