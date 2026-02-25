UNDEFINABLE AND EXPANSIVE INC

Hosted by

UNDEFINABLE AND EXPANSIVE INC

About this event

Bible Study 📖

RSVP for location or zoom

#3 Contribute Admission
$33.33

Entry instructions will be emailed to you. Thank you for the tax-deductible support!

#2 Contribute Admission
$22.22

Entry instructions will be emailed to you. Thank you for the tax-deductible support!

#1 Contribute Admission
$11.11

Entry instructions will be emailed to you. Thank you for the tax-deductible support!

Complimentary Admission
Free

For those who need it. Entry instructions will be emailed to you.Thank you for joining us!

Supportive Admission
Pay what you can

Entry instructions will be emailed to you.Thank you for joining us!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!