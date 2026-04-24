BIC Fundraising Dinner

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About this event
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169, USA
Reserved seating
Platinum includes tabletop in the lobby, full page ad in booklet, recognition from stage with digital display of ad, one guest table (10 seats) reserved for sponsor, opportunity to place fliers or business cards on all the tables.
Gold includes full page ad in booklet, recognition from stage with digital display of ad, 4 tickets to the event for sponsor and guests, opportunity to place fliers or business cards on all the tables.
Silver includes half page ad in booklet, 2 tickets to the event for sponsor and guest
Full page ad in event booklet
Half page ad in event booklet
Quarter page ad in event booklet
$
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