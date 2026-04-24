Barrington Islamic Center

Hosted by

Barrington Islamic Center

About this event

BIC Fundraising Dinner

Stonegate Banquet Center; 2401 W Higgins Rd

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169, USA

General Admission
$125
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Table of 10
$1,000

Reserved seating

Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000

Platinum includes tabletop in the lobby, full page ad in booklet, recognition from stage with digital display of ad, one guest table (10 seats) reserved for sponsor, opportunity to place fliers or business cards on all the tables.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,000

Gold includes full page ad in booklet, recognition from stage with digital display of ad, 4 tickets to the event for sponsor and guests, opportunity to place fliers or business cards on all the tables.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Silver includes half page ad in booklet, 2 tickets to the event for sponsor and guest

Print only ads, Full Page
$1,500

Full page ad in event booklet

Print only ads, Half Page
$1,000

Half page ad in event booklet

Print only ads, Quarter Page
$500

Quarter page ad in event booklet

Add a donation for Barrington Islamic Center

$

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