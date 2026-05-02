BIC's Quran Institute Program

This program utilizes the Qaedah Baghdadiyah method to teach students how to read the Qur'an from scratch. It is ideal for beginners who are new to reading Arabic and the Quran.





Students progress step by step, building confidence in recognizing Arabic letters, vowels, and pronunciation before moving to Qur’anic reading.





By the end of the program, students will have the foundational skills to begin reading directly from the Qur’an with proper articulation.