Bicycle History Tour of White Oak Bayou

This will be an interesting tour highlighting Houston‘s fascinating past as it grew along White Oak Bayou near its convergence with Buffalo Bayou. This ride will be ~2.8 mile each way at a leisurely pace, with frequent stops, where various historic places and events will be discussed, augmented by historic photos and Andrew’s insights (including some very misleading claims made to lure Easterners to the area by early promoters!). It’s always a fun ride. The ticket price is a $20 donation to WOBA which incudes a 1-year annual membership. We’ll meet at the tall, red sculpture in Stude Park, and work our way downstream to the south side of the Bayou by the University of Houston downtown.

