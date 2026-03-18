BID 456 for Art, Design, and Art Experiences

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Starting bid
UncuttArt
PYT 2026
16 x 20 in.
Acrylic and spray paint on canvas
Retail: $777
UncuttArt is more than an artist — he is a living movement. For nearly a decade, his work has appeared everywhere and nowhere all at once, whispered about in cities across the world. From the streets of New York to the walls of Miami, Los Angeles, D.C., Vegas, Philly, and Atlanta, Uncutt’s public art has spoken to millions — often without anyone knowing the name behind the message.
That message? Protect Yo Heart.
Born from a verse in Proverbs 4:23, Protect Yo Heart began as three words painted quietly on sidewalks, walls, and hidden corners of the city. But like all timeless art, it spread — igniting a worldwide movement of healing, mindfulness, and empowerment. Celebrities like Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Miranda Lambert, and Jamie Foxx joined the chorus, but at its core, the movement has always belonged to the people.
Starting bid
Morgan Everhart
Second Chance #3, 2022
4 x 3 x 1 in.
Mixed Media on Plexiglass Block
Retail value: $250
*includes with round shelf shown in mage
Morgan Everhart works in painting, installation, performance, and writing. Everhart’s practice challenges naturalism and ontology through reflection on personal experiences, identity, and art history. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of North Texas in 2013, and her Master of Fine Arts from the LeRoy E. Hoffberger School of Painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art in 2016. Recent exhibitions include: Flesh and Bloom at The David Owsley Museum of Art, Indiana (2021), Flowers for my Failures at the Longwood Museum, Virginia (2019); BLOOM at Millersville University, Pennsylvania (2019); and, Four Degrees of Abstraction at Markel Fine Arts, New York (2018). The artist’s largest outdoor mural is at the intersection of Grand and Suffolk Streets (New York, NY) and featured in Neumeraki’s International exhibition Art Off-Screen. Everhart currently lives and works in New York, where she is also a co-founder of Art Hap, advisor to the Brooklyn Emerging Artist Coalition, and contributing writer to A Women’s Thing publication.
Starting bid
Ofer Wolberger
Life
Painting
32 x 48 in.
Dimensions to be confirmed
Retail Price: $3,000
Ofer Wolberger was born in 1976 in Queens, NY and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, NY. He earned a Masters Degree in Photography and Related Media from the School of Visual Arts in NY in 2001.
In 2012, he completed 12 Books, a series of self-published artists books and was awarded the Printed Matter Award for Artists. In 2013 he was a resident at Light Work in Syracuse where he produced an artist book of photographs titled Billie. He exhibited a series of paintings titled Nein at Stene Projects in Stockholm, Sweden in 2015 and then in 2016 his paintings were featured in a solo exhibition, Reproductions at 57W57 Arts in New York City. In 2017, a survey of his publishing project, Horses Think Press, was presented at TCNJ Art Gallery in Ewing, New Jersey. His most recent exhibition of paintings, Three’s Company, was presented at Portral 5 in NYC in 2024.
Starting bid
Colin Kilian
Hideaways 6, 2015
Oil on canvas
18 x 24 in
$ 2,500.00
Donated by 291 Agency courtesy of Rysia Murphy
Colin Kilian's artwork invites you in with its visual dynamism and then unfolds into deeper levels of meaning. There is a major emphasis on aesthetics and the work can be experienced solely on this level, but there is also larger context. He incorporates various meditative practices into his creative process which connect the work to deep subconscious - extra dimensional phenomena. As a result the paintings contain beneficial energy and concepts/narratives, usually processed on an unconscious level by the observer. The purpose of the artwork is to share this positive energy and arcane information in a viscerally understood way.
Starting bid
5ivefingaz
Brown Girl
Limited Edition Print
Inkjet Print
30 x 30 in.
Courtesy of Lucas Lucas
Estimated Retail Value: $500
**allow 6-8 weeks for printing
LOVE MORE THAN EVER
is a small guerrilla street art movement that is attempting to shift the paradigm from Hate/Bigotry to Love/Acceptance. Love is the single strongest force in the universe. It transcends time, space, and matter. And it will save this world. There is no room for hate. Only love. Let's stand up, together, against the hate that is happening every day in America. Against what becomes a little more normal and a little less shocking. Protest peacefully but loudly, as our constitutional rights allow us to do so. You are legitimate and your voices matter. We started our movement to remind you to be proud that you have more love to give than most people could comprehend and to be thankful for the love you receive. We must spread love and kindness, we must protect and speak out and fight against every discriminatory act committed... all in the name of LOVE.
https://www.instagram.com/5ivefingaz/
Starting bid
5ivefingaz
Love More Than Ever
Limited Edition Print
Inkjet Print
24 x 18 in.
Courtesy of Lucas Lucas
Estimated Retail Value: $350
**allow 6-8 weeks for printing
LOVE MORE THAN EVER
is a small guerrilla street art movement that is attempting to shift the paradigm from Hate/Bigotry to Love/Acceptance. Love is the single strongest force in the universe. It transcends time, space, and matter. And it will save this world. There is no room for hate. Only love. Let's stand up, together, against the hate that is happening every day in America. Against what becomes a little more normal and a little less shocking. Protest peacefully but loudly, as our constitutional rights allow us to do so. You are legitimate and your voices matter. We started our movement to remind you to be proud that you have more love to give than most people could comprehend and to be thankful for the love you receive. We must spread love and kindness, we must protect and speak out and fight against every discriminatory act committed... all in the name of LOVE.
https://www.instagram.com/5ivefingaz/
Starting bid
Sue Fan
“ice” 2012
20 x 30 in.
Bamboo mounted photo print
Retail Value: $650
Sue Fan is a travel, documentary, and fine art photographer, creative, and maker insatiably sharing the world she sees and learning from the one she doesn’t.
Starting bid
Jordan Kamp
David Byrne Radio City Music Hall Poster
18 x 24 in. (plus frame)
Retail Value (approx): $200
Jordan Kamp is a graphic artist and actor. His design studio, Kampground Designs, specializes in work for the music industry. Previous clients include David Byrne, Blink-182, Phish, Sigur Ros, My Morning Jacket, The War On Drugs, and Mt. Joy, among others. As an actor he can be seen making silly faces to sell products across national TV, including commercials for Fanduel, Bud Light, State Farm, Visa/NFL, Best Buy, AT&T, and Samsung. Jordan is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA.
Starting bid
ALEXIS KANDRA
"The Strawberry Tiger," 2018
Graphite, ink, and holographic foil on paper
11 x 14 in., Framed
2018
Retail Value: $300
Alexis Kandra lives and works in New York City. Born in 1991, Alexis grew up with a passion for art-making and the natural world. She studied at Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, and began making paintings inspired by natural history dioramas, psychology, and the unseen elements that connect everything together.
Alexis Kandra's paintings are portals into surreal parallel worlds, with unlikely animal interactions and theatrical settings. The grid acts as another dimension, or unseen structure behind the universe. Each painting tells a story about how complex and beautiful life can be.
Starting bid
Leah Wolff
Vase, 2019
4.25 x 4.25 x 4.75 in.
Ceramics
Estimated Retail Value: $175
Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts.
Starting bid
Leah Wolff
Test cup, 2024
cast and carved colored slip with glaze
3 x 3 x 4.5 in
Estimated Retail Value: $150
Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts.
Starting bid
Leah Wolf
Pour-over coffee maker, 2020 ceramics
5 x 5 x 4.5 in
Estimated Retail Value: $200
Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts.
Starting bid
Colin Kilian
Gazeebo 21, 2014
Oil on canvas
18 x 24 in.
$ 2,500.00
Donated by 291 Agency courtesy of Rysia Murphy
Colin Kilian's artwork invites you in with its visual dynamism and then unfolds into deeper levels of meaning. There is a major emphasis on aesthetics and the work can be experienced solely on this level, but there is also larger context. He incorporates various meditative practices into his creative process which connect the work to deep subconscious - extra dimensional phenomena. As a result the paintings contain beneficial energy and concepts/narratives, usually processed on an unconscious level by the observer. The purpose of the artwork is to share this positive energy and arcane information in a viscerally understood way.
Starting bid
Colin Kilian
Bonsai Garden 13, 2016
Oil on canvas
16 x 20 in
Retail Value: $ 2,000.00
Donated by 291 Agency courtesy of Rysia Murphy
Colin Kilian's artwork invites you in with its visual dynamism and then unfolds into deeper levels of meaning. There is a major emphasis on aesthetics and the work can be experienced solely on this level, but there is also larger context. He incorporates various meditative practices into his creative process which connect the work to deep subconscious - extra dimensional phenomena. As a result the paintings contain beneficial energy and concepts/narratives, usually processed on an unconscious level by the observer. The purpose of the artwork is to share this positive energy and arcane information in a viscerally understood way.
Starting bid
Lauren Kaelin
Mini Street Paintings
Watercolor and ink
Each painting is approximately 6x3”.
3 watercolors will be framed as a set to the artist's specifications.
Retail Value: $150
Mini Street Paintings are part of a daily practice of letting go and just making something. Each of these paintings was created as a set of two, made in twenty minutes. May they serve as a reminder to embrace the imperfections, let your surroundings inspire you, and to simply make. Original watercolor paintings are made on high quality cold press watercolor paper. Edges are hand torn and paintings are finished with ink and colored pencil. They are all dated on the back.
Lauren Kaelin is a Brooklyn-based artist and illustrator.
Starting bid
Leah Wolff
Whistle, 2026
ceramics, 3 x 3 x 3 inches
Estimated Retail Value: $100
Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts.
Starting bid
Leah Wolff
Whistle, 2026
ceramics, 3 x 3 x 3 inches
Estimated Retail Value: $100
Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts.
Starting bid
1 Hour Beginning Knitting Lesson with parent Megan Opeña
Includes needles, yarn and tea at the local cafe of your choice! To be scheduled at a mutually agreeable time.
Starting bid
BE 456 Parent will host your group of 2 for a tour of Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses on view at the Brooklyn Museum May 16 - December 6 2026.
Includes entry to the museum
https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/exhibitions/iris-van-herpen
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Stories of Girls’ Resistance Jody Myrum is the largest ever collection of oral and narrative history of adolescent girls’ activism, offering a window into girls’ lives and their resistance in all of its messiness, pain, and power. This book is full of art and stories from over 90 countries around the world.
Through the Stories of Girls’ Resistance, you will discover the multiple ways girls are resisting – and transforming their homes, communities and the world. From the smallest, most invisible acts of defiance in the home, to the role of girls in shaping some of the most powerful revolutions and social justice movements of the last century.
Starting bid
Retail Value $175
Your Prospect Park Alliance Family Supporter Membership includes:
● PPA tote bag (for new members)
● Unlimited rides on the Carousel (for up to four)
● Free skating admission on Mondays at LeFrak Center at Lakeside
● 5% off skating, boating and biking activities at LeFrak Center at Lakeside (skate rentals not
included)
● Invitations to special members-only events in Prospect Park
● $1 off beer at Smorgasburg
● $25 discount on children’s birthday party rentals at the Carousel
● 30% off Prospect Park Tours presented by Turnstile Tours
● Subscription to Alliance E-News and Event Calendar
● 40% discount sitewide at Parks Project
Learn more about our membership program here: prospectpark.org/join
Prospect Park Alliance is the non-profit organization that sustains "Brooklyn's Backyard," working in
partnership with the City of New York. The Alliance was founded in 1987 to help restore the Park
after a long period of deterioration and decline. Today, the Alliance provides critical staff and
resources that keep the Park green and vibrant for the diverse communities that call Brooklyn home.
The Alliance cares for the woodlands and natural areas, restores the Park's buildings and
landscapes, creates innovative Park destinations, and provides free or low-cost volunteer, education
and recreation programs.
Membership is valid for 1 year.
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