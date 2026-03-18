BID 456 for Art, Design, and Art Experiences

UncuttArt

PYT 2026

16 x 20 in.

Acrylic and spray paint on canvas

Retail: $777









UncuttArt is more than an artist — he is a living movement. For nearly a decade, his work has appeared everywhere and nowhere all at once, whispered about in cities across the world. From the streets of New York to the walls of Miami, Los Angeles, D.C., Vegas, Philly, and Atlanta, Uncutt’s public art has spoken to millions — often without anyone knowing the name behind the message.

That message? Protect Yo Heart.

Born from a verse in Proverbs 4:23, Protect Yo Heart began as three words painted quietly on sidewalks, walls, and hidden corners of the city. But like all timeless art, it spread — igniting a worldwide movement of healing, mindfulness, and empowerment. Celebrities like Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Miranda Lambert, and Jamie Foxx joined the chorus, but at its core, the movement has always belonged to the people.



