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BID 456 for Art, Design, and Art Experiences

Painting by UncuttArt item
Painting by UncuttArt
$200

Starting bid

UncuttArt

PYT 2026

16 x 20 in.

Acrylic and spray paint on canvas 

Retail: $777



UncuttArt is more than an artist — he is a living movement. For nearly a decade, his work has appeared everywhere and nowhere all at once, whispered about in cities across the world. From the streets of New York to the walls of Miami, Los Angeles, D.C., Vegas, Philly, and Atlanta, Uncutt’s public art has spoken to millions — often without anyone knowing the name behind the message.

That message? Protect Yo Heart.

Born from a verse in Proverbs 4:23, Protect Yo Heart began as three words painted quietly on sidewalks, walls, and hidden corners of the city. But like all timeless art, it spread — igniting a worldwide movement of healing, mindfulness, and empowerment. Celebrities like Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Miranda Lambert, and Jamie Foxx joined the chorus, but at its core, the movement has always belonged to the people.


Painting by Morgan Everhart item
Painting by Morgan Everhart
$150

Starting bid

Morgan Everhart 

Second Chance #3, 2022

4 x 3 x 1 in.

Mixed Media on Plexiglass Block

Retail value: $250

*includes with round shelf shown in mage


Morgan Everhart works in painting, installation, performance, and writing. Everhart’s practice challenges naturalism and ontology through reflection on personal experiences, identity, and art history. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of North Texas in 2013, and her Master of Fine Arts from the LeRoy E. Hoffberger School of Painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art in 2016. Recent exhibitions include: Flesh and Bloom at The David Owsley Museum of Art, Indiana (2021), Flowers for my Failures at the Longwood Museum, Virginia (2019); BLOOM at Millersville University, Pennsylvania (2019); and, Four Degrees of Abstraction at Markel Fine Arts, New York (2018). The artist’s largest outdoor mural is at the intersection of Grand and Suffolk Streets (New York, NY) and featured in Neumeraki’s International exhibition Art Off-Screen.  Everhart currently lives and works in New York, where she is also a co-founder of Art Hap, advisor to the Brooklyn Emerging Artist Coalition, and contributing writer to A Women’s Thing publication.

Painting by *BE456 Parent* Ofer Wolberger item
Painting by *BE456 Parent* Ofer Wolberger
$300

Starting bid

Ofer Wolberger

Life

Painting

32 x 48 in.

Dimensions to be confirmed

Retail Price: $3,000



Ofer Wolberger was born in 1976 in Queens, NY and currently lives and works in Brooklyn, NY. He earned a Masters Degree in Photography and Related Media from the School of Visual Arts in NY in 2001. 


In 2012, he completed 12 Books, a series of self-published artists books and was awarded the Printed Matter Award for Artists. In 2013 he was a resident at Light Work in Syracuse where he produced an artist book of photographs titled Billie. He exhibited a series of paintings titled Nein at Stene Projects in Stockholm, Sweden in 2015 and then in 2016 his paintings were featured in a solo exhibition, Reproductions at 57W57 Arts in New York City. In 2017, a survey of his publishing project, Horses Think Press, was presented at TCNJ Art Gallery in Ewing, New Jersey. His most recent exhibition of paintings, Three’s Company, was presented at Portral 5 in NYC in 2024.

Painting by Colin Kilian item
Painting by Colin Kilian
$300

Starting bid

Colin Kilian

Hideaways 6, 2015

Oil on canvas

18 x 24 in

$ 2,500.00



Donated by 291 Agency courtesy of Rysia Murphy


Colin Kilian's artwork invites you in with its visual dynamism and then unfolds into deeper levels of meaning. There is a major emphasis on aesthetics and the work can be experienced solely on this level, but there is also larger context. He incorporates various meditative practices into his creative process which connect the work to deep subconscious - extra dimensional phenomena. As a result the paintings contain beneficial energy and concepts/narratives, usually processed on an unconscious level by the observer. The purpose of the artwork is to share this positive energy and arcane information in a viscerally understood way.

Limited Print of Brown Girl by 5ivefingaz item
Limited Print of Brown Girl by 5ivefingaz
$100

Starting bid

5ivefingaz

Brown Girl

Limited Edition Print

Inkjet Print

30 x 30 in.

Courtesy of Lucas Lucas 

Estimated Retail Value: $500


**allow 6-8 weeks for printing


LOVE MORE THAN EVER

is a small guerrilla street art movement that is attempting to shift the paradigm from Hate/Bigotry to Love/Acceptance. Love is the single strongest force in the universe. It transcends time, space, and matter. And it will save this world. There is no room for hate. Only love. Let's stand up, together, against the hate that is happening every day in America. Against what becomes a little more normal and a little less shocking. Protest peacefully but loudly, as our constitutional rights allow us to do so. You are legitimate and your voices matter. We started our movement to remind you to be proud that you have more love to give than most people could comprehend and to be thankful for the love you receive. We must spread love and kindness, we must protect and speak out and fight against every discriminatory act committed... all in the name of LOVE.


https://www.instagram.com/5ivefingaz/


Limited Print by 5ivefingaz item
Limited Print by 5ivefingaz
$50

Starting bid

5ivefingaz

Love More Than Ever

Limited Edition Print

Inkjet Print

24 x 18 in.

Courtesy of Lucas Lucas 

Estimated Retail Value: $350


**allow 6-8 weeks for printing



LOVE MORE THAN EVER

is a small guerrilla street art movement that is attempting to shift the paradigm from Hate/Bigotry to Love/Acceptance. Love is the single strongest force in the universe. It transcends time, space, and matter. And it will save this world. There is no room for hate. Only love. Let's stand up, together, against the hate that is happening every day in America. Against what becomes a little more normal and a little less shocking. Protest peacefully but loudly, as our constitutional rights allow us to do so. You are legitimate and your voices matter. We started our movement to remind you to be proud that you have more love to give than most people could comprehend and to be thankful for the love you receive. We must spread love and kindness, we must protect and speak out and fight against every discriminatory act committed... all in the name of LOVE.


https://www.instagram.com/5ivefingaz/


Photograph by *BE456 Parent* Sue Fan item
Photograph by *BE456 Parent* Sue Fan
$300

Starting bid

Sue Fan

“ice” 2012

20 x 30 in.

Bamboo mounted photo print

Retail Value: $650


Sue Fan is a travel, documentary, and fine art photographer, creative, and maker insatiably sharing the world she sees and learning from the one she doesn’t.


 https://www.suefan.com

Poster by *BE456 Parent* Jordan Kamp item
Poster by *BE456 Parent* Jordan Kamp
$60

Starting bid

Jordan Kamp

David Byrne Radio City Music Hall Poster 

18 x 24 in. (plus frame)

Retail Value (approx): $200


Jordan Kamp is a graphic artist and actor. His design studio, Kampground Designs, specializes in work for the music industry. Previous clients include David Byrne, Blink-182, Phish, Sigur Ros, My Morning Jacket, The War On Drugs, and Mt. Joy, among others. As an actor he can be seen making silly faces to sell products across national TV, including commercials for Fanduel, Bud Light, State Farm, Visa/NFL, Best Buy, AT&T, and Samsung. Jordan is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA.

Artwork by Alexis Kandra item
Artwork by Alexis Kandra item
Artwork by Alexis Kandra
$50

Starting bid

ALEXIS KANDRA

"The Strawberry Tiger," 2018

Graphite, ink, and holographic foil on paper

11 x 14 in., Framed

2018


Retail Value: $300


Alexis Kandra lives and works in New York City. Born in 1991, Alexis grew up with a passion for art-making and the natural world. She studied at Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, and began making paintings inspired by natural history dioramas, psychology, and the unseen elements that connect everything together. 
Alexis Kandra's paintings are portals into surreal parallel worlds, with unlikely animal interactions and theatrical settings. The grid acts as another dimension, or unseen structure behind the universe. Each painting tells a story about how complex and beautiful life can be.


Ceramic work by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff item
Ceramic work by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff
$50

Starting bid

Leah Wolff

Vase, 2019

4.25 x 4.25 x 4.75 in. 

Ceramics 

Estimated Retail Value: $175


Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts. 

Ceramic work by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff item
Ceramic work by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff
$50

Starting bid

Leah Wolff

Test cup, 2024

cast and carved colored slip with glaze

3 x 3 x 4.5 in 

Estimated Retail Value: $150


Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts. 

Ceramic work by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff item
Ceramic work by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff
$50

Starting bid

Leah Wolf

Pour-over coffee maker, 2020 ceramics

5 x 5 x 4.5 in 

Estimated Retail Value: $200


Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts. 

Painting by Colin Kilian item
Painting by Colin Kilian
$300

Starting bid

Colin Kilian

Gazeebo 21, 2014

Oil on canvas

18 x 24 in.

$ 2,500.00


Donated by 291 Agency courtesy of Rysia Murphy


Colin Kilian's artwork invites you in with its visual dynamism and then unfolds into deeper levels of meaning. There is a major emphasis on aesthetics and the work can be experienced solely on this level, but there is also larger context. He incorporates various meditative practices into his creative process which connect the work to deep subconscious - extra dimensional phenomena. As a result the paintings contain beneficial energy and concepts/narratives, usually processed on an unconscious level by the observer. The purpose of the artwork is to share this positive energy and arcane information in a viscerally understood way.

Painting by Colin Kilian item
Painting by Colin Kilian
$250

Starting bid

Colin Kilian

Bonsai Garden 13, 2016

Oil on canvas

16 x 20 in

Retail Value: $ 2,000.00



Donated by 291 Agency courtesy of Rysia Murphy


Colin Kilian's artwork invites you in with its visual dynamism and then unfolds into deeper levels of meaning. There is a major emphasis on aesthetics and the work can be experienced solely on this level, but there is also larger context. He incorporates various meditative practices into his creative process which connect the work to deep subconscious - extra dimensional phenomena. As a result the paintings contain beneficial energy and concepts/narratives, usually processed on an unconscious level by the observer. The purpose of the artwork is to share this positive energy and arcane information in a viscerally understood way.

Watercolors by *BE456 Parent* Lauren Kaelin item
Watercolors by *BE456 Parent* Lauren Kaelin
$50

Starting bid

Lauren Kaelin

Mini Street Paintings

Watercolor and ink 

Each painting is approximately 6x3”.


3 watercolors will be framed as a set to the artist's specifications.


Retail Value: $150



Mini Street Paintings are part of a daily practice of letting go and just making something. Each of these paintings was created as a set of two, made in twenty minutes. May they serve as a reminder to embrace the imperfections, let your surroundings inspire you, and to simply make. Original watercolor paintings are made on high quality cold press watercolor paper. Edges are hand torn and paintings are finished with ink and colored pencil. They are all dated on the back.


Lauren Kaelin is a Brooklyn-based artist and illustrator.

Ceramic Whistle by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff item
Ceramic Whistle by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff
$20

Starting bid

Leah Wolff

Whistle, 2026

ceramics, 3 x 3 x 3 inches

Estimated Retail Value: $100


Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts. 

Ceramic Whistle by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff (Copy) item
Ceramic Whistle by *BE456 Parent* Leah Wolff (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Leah Wolff

Whistle, 2026

ceramics, 3 x 3 x 3 inches

Estimated Retail Value: $100


Leah Wolff (b. 1984) is a visual artist based in NYC. She received her MFA from Columbia University in 2011, and her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 2006. Leah participated in several artist residencies including the Cooper Union’s Summer Art Intensive Program Artist Residency (New York, NY), The Artist Studios Program, The Museum of Art and Design (New York, NY), The Wassaic Project Artist Residency Program (Wassaic, NY), Ocean Breeze (Bat Yam, Israel), Byrdcliffe Artists Guild (Woodstock, NY) and the Vermont Studio Center (Johnson, Vermont). In 2012, Leah Wolff co-founded Meta Meta Meta LLC, a collaborative arts organization located in Brooklyn, New York, which produces and facilitates creative activity in the field of visual arts. 

1 Hour Beginner Knitting Lesson with parent Megan Opeña item
1 Hour Beginner Knitting Lesson with parent Megan Opeña
$50

Starting bid

1 Hour Beginning Knitting Lesson with parent Megan Opeña


Includes needles, yarn and tea at the local cafe of your choice! To be scheduled at a mutually agreeable time.

Tour of the Brooklyn Museum Iris van Herpen Exhibition item
Tour of the Brooklyn Museum Iris van Herpen Exhibition
$40

Starting bid

BE 456 Parent will host your group of 2 for a tour of Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses on view at the Brooklyn Museum May 16 - December 6 2026.


Includes entry to the museum


https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/exhibitions/iris-van-herpen


4 Tickets to the Tenement Museum item
4 Tickets to the Tenement Museum
$50

Starting bid

Retail: $120


4 tickets to the Tenement Museum for the tour of your choice!


https://www.tenement.org/

Jewish Museum Family 5 item
Jewish Museum Family 5 item
Jewish Museum Family 5
$40

Starting bid

Jewish Museum Family Pass (Admits up to 5 people)


https://thejewishmuseum.org

Stories of Girls's Resistance by BE 456 Parent Jody Myrum item
Stories of Girls's Resistance by BE 456 Parent Jody Myrum
$10

Starting bid

Stories of Girls’ Resistance Jody Myrum is the largest ever collection of oral and narrative history of adolescent girls’ activism, offering a window into girls’ lives and their resistance in all of its messiness, pain, and power. This book is full of art and stories from over 90 countries around the world.


Through the Stories of Girls’ Resistance, you will discover the multiple ways girls are resisting – and transforming their homes, communities and the world. From the smallest, most invisible acts of defiance in the home, to the role of girls in shaping some of the most powerful revolutions and social justice movements of the last century.

Prospect Park Alliance Family Supporter Membership item
Prospect Park Alliance Family Supporter Membership
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value $175


Your Prospect Park Alliance Family Supporter Membership includes:

● PPA tote bag (for new members)

● Unlimited rides on the Carousel (for up to four)

● Free skating admission on Mondays at LeFrak Center at Lakeside

● 5% off skating, boating and biking activities at LeFrak Center at Lakeside (skate rentals not

included)

● Invitations to special members-only events in Prospect Park

● $1 off beer at Smorgasburg

● $25 discount on children’s birthday party rentals at the Carousel

● 30% off Prospect Park Tours presented by Turnstile Tours

● Subscription to Alliance E-News and Event Calendar

● 40% discount sitewide at Parks Project


Learn more about our membership program here: prospectpark.org/join


Prospect Park Alliance is the non-profit organization that sustains "Brooklyn's Backyard," working in

partnership with the City of New York. The Alliance was founded in 1987 to help restore the Park

after a long period of deterioration and decline. Today, the Alliance provides critical staff and

resources that keep the Park green and vibrant for the diverse communities that call Brooklyn home.

The Alliance cares for the woodlands and natural areas, restores the Park's buildings and

landscapes, creates innovative Park destinations, and provides free or low-cost volunteer, education

and recreation programs.


Membership is valid for 1 year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!