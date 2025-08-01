Bid & Fetch! Silent Auction

Bring a touch of local artistry to your wardrobe with this necklace and earrings, generously donated by River Roads Artisans Gallery (75 Water St, Skowhegan, ME).

Home to a collective of Maine artisans, River Roads offers a wide variety of original, high-quality works — from fine jewelry and pottery to paintings and woodcraft. Each piece is crafted with care, creativity, and a passion for sharing art with the community.

Estimated Value: $67.50