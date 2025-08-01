Bid & Fetch! Silent Auction

Starting bid
Feast your eyes on this one-of-a-kind handmade crystal sun-chime, generously donated by Jayne.
Crafted with stunning faceted crystals in vibrant reds, purples, and shimmering clear tones, this piece dances with sunlight, casting rainbows across your space. Whether hung indoors or out, it’s sure to be the centerpiece of any garden, porch, or sunlit room.
Gift Cert for 14" Single Topping Pizza from Al's Pizza, Skowhegan, ME
$50 gift card — redeemable for piercings, tattoos, or even a chance at their $50 Tattoo Machine Game. Artful Armor, Skowhegan, ME
$25 Gift Card La Fogata Mexican Restaurant, Skowhegan, ME.
Multi-Cat KitNipBox donated by KitNipBox
Basic Wash Pack (Buy 4 Get 1 Free!) valued at $36 donated by Butler's Cash Wash - Skowhegan - Madison, Maine
Large Cat Mom Life T-shirt
Adorable Cat Alarm Clock
“I Cat” Socks
Fun Cat Toys
Cat Mom Club Tumbler
Estimated Value: $70.00
Elevate your wine game with this Balancing Wine Display — a sleek, handcrafted creation by local artisan Jim Albert of Zen Stoneworks - River Roads Artisans Gallery
Bring a touch of local artistry to your wardrobe with this necklace and earrings, generously donated by River Roads Artisans Gallery (75 Water St, Skowhegan, ME).
Home to a collective of Maine artisans, River Roads offers a wide variety of original, high-quality works — from fine jewelry and pottery to paintings and woodcraft. Each piece is crafted with care, creativity, and a passion for sharing art with the community.
Estimated Value: $67.50
Basket of Goodies from The Bankery & Skowhegan Fleuriste (87 Water St, Skowhegan, ME) — a charming downtown hub for baked delights, floral beauty, and thoughtful gifts.
This basket includes:
Candle
Dill Pickle Popcorn (yum!)
Handmade Soap
And more sweet surprises!
This prize includes two coupons, each good for a FREE 15 lb bag (medium size), generously donated by World's Best Cat Litter. That’s a total of 30 lbs of premium litter your cat will love — and you’ll love not having to buy!
Estimated Value: $38.30
Generously donated by Cathy O., this Yankee Candle–style crackle glass candle shade features delicate hand-painted purple and magenta poppies with a soft lavender trim. The crackle glass design creates a beautiful, glowing effect when paired with a candle, adding instant charm to any room.
Perfect for topping a jar candle or displaying as a unique decorative accent, this piece blends floral elegance with timeless style.
Garfield “I Hate Mondays” glass tumbler comes with a bamboo-style lid and reusable glass straw — perfect for iced drinks, smoothies, or simply showing off your Garfield fandom. Featuring Garfield, Odie, and even a nod to his lasagna obsession, it’s fun, functional, and full of nostalgic flair!
Generously donated by Mainely Brews Brewhouse & Restaurant, enjoy great food, craft brews, and live music with two $25 gift cards to their Waterville, ME location (One Post Office Square).
Known for top-notch live music, first-rate food, and some of the finest ales in Central Maine, Mainely Brews is the perfect spot for a night out with friends or a cozy dinner. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty meal, a refreshing pint, or a little bit of both — they’ve got you covered.
Calling all cat lovers — this bundle is purr-fect for you!
Generously donated by Cathy & Kelly, this fun Cat Lover’s Gift Set includes:
Three Feather black & tan tote bag with adorable cat ear accents
“Catspresso Yourself” oversized mug with playful illustrated cats
Onque Casual black cat & pumpkin top (Size L) — perfect for fall & Halloween
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a fellow feline fan, this set has style, function, and personality all in one!
Pamper your pup and enjoy some relaxing puzzle time with this Dog Lover’s Bundle!
Generously donated by Far North Dog Grooming (Madison, ME) and Kelly, this set includes:
One Bath or Groom Certificate from Far North Acres Dog Grooming in Madison — treat your furry friend to a fresh, clean look
“Follow Your Nose” 300-piece puzzle by Buffalo Games, featuring a gallery of adorable, happy dog faces
Whether you win this for your own pup or as a gift for a fellow dog lover, this combo is a tail-wagging treat!
Calling all coin collectors — here’s your chance to own a little piece of U.S. minting history!
This Collector’s Lot of U.S. Proof Sets includes:
1977 U.S. Proof Set
1987 U.S. Proof Set
1992 U.S. Mint Proof Set
1993 U.S. Mint Proof Set
Each set is preserved in its original U.S. Mint packaging with three having a Certificate of Authenticity, showcasing brilliant proof-strike coins with sharp detail and mirror-like finishes. Perfect for adding to your collection or gifting to a coin enthusiast.
Cat Lover’s Gift Bundle includes:
24 blank kitty cards with envelopes – 4 adorable designs from Tree-Free Greetings (Keene, NH)
Whimsical ceramic cat figurine holding flowers
Two packs of soy wax melts
Two heart-and-paw mason jar mugs
Two plush cats – golden kitty & leopard kitty
Perfect for the proud feline parent in your life — or yourself!
This Best Cat Mom Ever gift set includes:
Tumbler with cat-themed rainbow design
“Best Cat Mom Ever” zippered pouch
Cozy socks with “The Cat is on My Lap” print
Pink beaded bracelet with cat charm in gift box
“Best Wishes” gift card
Everything comes beautifully packaged and ready for gifting. Ideal for birthdays, holidays, or just because!
Perfect for cozy meals and convenience at home!
This bundle includes:
Crock-Pot Classic 2-Quart Slow Cooker – Ideal for 2+ people or a 2 lb. roast. Features removable stoneware, dishwasher-safe lid and insert, and two heat settings for easy, energy-efficient cooking.
LED Multifunction Motion Sensor Rechargeable Lamp – A versatile light source with motion detection and rechargeable convenience, great for kitchens, hallways, or any spot that needs extra illumination.
Estimated Value: $300.00
Perfect for: Art lovers, garden enthusiasts, or anyone who wants a splash of sparkle in their day.
