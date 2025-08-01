Bid & Fetch! Silent Auction

#1 Weruva Gift Certificate item
#1 Weruva Gift Certificate
$23

Starting bid

Feast your eyes on this one-of-a-kind handmade crystal sun-chime, generously donated by Jayne.
Crafted with stunning faceted crystals in vibrant reds, purples, and shimmering clear tones, this piece dances with sunlight, casting rainbows across your space. Whether hung indoors or out, it’s sure to be the centerpiece of any garden, porch, or sunlit room.

#2 Gift Cert for 14" Single Topping Pizza item
#2 Gift Cert for 14" Single Topping Pizza
$6

Starting bid

Gift Cert for 14" Single Topping Pizza from Al's Pizza, Skowhegan, ME

#3 $50 Gift Card Artful Armor item
#3 $50 Gift Card Artful Armor
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card — redeemable for piercings, tattoos, or even a chance at their $50 Tattoo Machine Game. Artful Armor, Skowhegan, ME

#4 $25 Gift Card La Fogata Mexican Restaurant item
#4 $25 Gift Card La Fogata Mexican Restaurant
$8

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card La Fogata Mexican Restaurant, Skowhegan, ME.

#5 Multi-Cat KitNip Box item
#5 Multi-Cat KitNip Box
$10

Starting bid

Multi-Cat KitNipBox donated by KitNipBox

#6 Basic Wash Pack (Buy 4 Get 1 Free!) valued at $36! item
#6 Basic Wash Pack (Buy 4 Get 1 Free!) valued at $36!
$11

Starting bid

Basic Wash Pack (Buy 4 Get 1 Free!) valued at $36 donated by Butler's Cash Wash - Skowhegan - Madison, Maine

#7 CatLadyBox item
#7 CatLadyBox
$21

Starting bid

Large Cat Mom Life T-shirt

Adorable Cat Alarm Clock

“I Cat” Socks

Fun Cat Toys

Cat Mom Club Tumbler

Estimated Value: $70.00

#8 $20 Gift Card Crooked Face Creamery item
#8 $20 Gift Card Crooked Face Creamery
$6

Starting bid

$20 Gift Card to Crooked Face Creamery 42 Court St, Skowhegan, ME

#9 Balancing Wine Display item
#9 Balancing Wine Display
$12

Starting bid

Elevate your wine game with this Balancing Wine Display — a sleek, handcrafted creation by local artisan Jim Albert of Zen Stoneworks - River Roads Artisans Gallery

#10 Necklace and Earrings item
#10 Necklace and Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Bring a touch of local artistry to your wardrobe with this necklace and earrings, generously donated by River Roads Artisans Gallery (75 Water St, Skowhegan, ME).

Home to a collective of Maine artisans, River Roads offers a wide variety of original, high-quality works — from fine jewelry and pottery to paintings and woodcraft. Each piece is crafted with care, creativity, and a passion for sharing art with the community.

Estimated Value: $67.50

#11 The Bankery & Fleuriste Basket of Goodies item
#11 The Bankery & Fleuriste Basket of Goodies
$13

Starting bid

Basket of Goodies from The Bankery & Skowhegan Fleuriste (87 Water St, Skowhegan, ME) — a charming downtown hub for baked delights, floral beauty, and thoughtful gifts.

This basket includes:

Candle

Dill Pickle Popcorn (yum!)

Handmade Soap

And more sweet surprises!

#12 Two Coupons World's Best Cat Litter item
#12 Two Coupons World's Best Cat Litter
$12

Starting bid

This prize includes two coupons, each good for a FREE 15 lb bag (medium size), generously donated by World's Best Cat Litter. That’s a total of 30 lbs of premium litter your cat will love — and you’ll love not having to buy!

Estimated Value: $38.30

#13 Cracke Glass Candle Shade item
#13 Cracke Glass Candle Shade
$8

Starting bid

Generously donated by Cathy O., this Yankee Candle–style crackle glass candle shade features delicate hand-painted purple and magenta poppies with a soft lavender trim. The crackle glass design creates a beautiful, glowing effect when paired with a candle, adding instant charm to any room.

Perfect for topping a jar candle or displaying as a unique decorative accent, this piece blends floral elegance with timeless style.

#14 Garfield “I Hate Mondays” glass tumbler w/straw item
#14 Garfield “I Hate Mondays” glass tumbler w/straw
$6

Starting bid

Garfield “I Hate Mondays” glass tumbler comes with a bamboo-style lid and reusable glass straw — perfect for iced drinks, smoothies, or simply showing off your Garfield fandom. Featuring Garfield, Odie, and even a nod to his lasagna obsession, it’s fun, functional, and full of nostalgic flair!

#15 (2) $25 gift cards to Mainely Brews item
#15 (2) $25 gift cards to Mainely Brews
$15

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mainely Brews Brewhouse & Restaurant, enjoy great food, craft brews, and live music with two $25 gift cards to their Waterville, ME location (One Post Office Square).

Known for top-notch live music, first-rate food, and some of the finest ales in Central Maine, Mainely Brews is the perfect spot for a night out with friends or a cozy dinner. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty meal, a refreshing pint, or a little bit of both — they’ve got you covered.

#16 Cat Lover's Gift Set item
#16 Cat Lover's Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

Calling all cat lovers — this bundle is purr-fect for you!

Generously donated by Cathy & Kelly, this fun Cat Lover’s Gift Set includes:

Three Feather black & tan tote bag with adorable cat ear accents 
“Catspresso Yourself” oversized mug with playful illustrated cats 
Onque Casual black cat & pumpkin top (Size L) — perfect for fall & Halloween 

Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting a fellow feline fan, this set has style, function, and personality all in one!

#17 One Bath or Groom FNADG & Puzzle item
#17 One Bath or Groom FNADG & Puzzle
$11

Starting bid

Pamper your pup and enjoy some relaxing puzzle time with this Dog Lover’s Bundle!

Generously donated by Far North Dog Grooming (Madison, ME) and Kelly, this set includes:

One Bath or Groom Certificate from Far North Acres Dog Grooming in Madison — treat your furry friend to a fresh, clean look 
“Follow Your Nose” 300-piece puzzle by Buffalo Games, featuring a gallery of adorable, happy dog faces 

Whether you win this for your own pup or as a gift for a fellow dog lover, this combo is a tail-wagging treat!

#18 Coin Collection
$9

Starting bid

Calling all coin collectors — here’s your chance to own a little piece of U.S. minting history!

This Collector’s Lot of U.S. Proof Sets includes:
1977 U.S. Proof Set
1987 U.S. Proof Set
1992 U.S. Mint Proof Set
1993 U.S. Mint Proof Set

Each set is preserved in its original U.S. Mint packaging with three having a Certificate of Authenticity, showcasing brilliant proof-strike coins with sharp detail and mirror-like finishes. Perfect for adding to your collection or gifting to a coin enthusiast.

#19 Cat Lover's Gift Bundle item
#19 Cat Lover's Gift Bundle
$12

Starting bid

Cat Lover’s Gift Bundle includes:

 24 blank kitty cards with envelopes – 4 adorable designs from Tree-Free Greetings (Keene, NH)
 Whimsical ceramic cat figurine holding flowers
 Two packs of soy wax melts
 Two heart-and-paw mason jar mugs
 Two plush cats – golden kitty & leopard kitty

#20 Best Cat Mom Ever Gift Set item
#20 Best Cat Mom Ever Gift Set
$7

Starting bid

Perfect for the proud feline parent in your life — or yourself!

This Best Cat Mom Ever gift set includes:
Tumbler with cat-themed rainbow design
“Best Cat Mom Ever” zippered pouch
Cozy socks with “The Cat is on My Lap” print
Pink beaded bracelet with cat charm in gift box
“Best Wishes” gift card
Everything comes beautifully packaged and ready for gifting. Ideal for birthdays, holidays, or just because!

#21 Crock Pot and Multi-function Light item
#21 Crock Pot and Multi-function Light
$11

Starting bid

Perfect for cozy meals and convenience at home!

This bundle includes:

Crock-Pot Classic 2-Quart Slow Cooker – Ideal for 2+ people or a 2 lb. roast. Features removable stoneware, dishwasher-safe lid and insert, and two heat settings for easy, energy-efficient cooking.

LED Multifunction Motion Sensor Rechargeable Lamp – A versatile light source with motion detection and rechargeable convenience, great for kitchens, hallways, or any spot that needs extra illumination.

#22 Crystal Sun-Chime item
#22 Crystal Sun-Chime
$90

Starting bid

Feast your eyes on this one-of-a-kind handmade crystal sun-chime, generously donated by Jayne.
Crafted with stunning faceted crystals in vibrant reds, purples, and shimmering clear tones, this piece dances with sunlight, casting rainbows across your space. Whether hung indoors or out, it’s sure to be the centerpiece of any garden, porch, or sunlit room.

 Estimated Value: $300.00
 Perfect for: Art lovers, garden enthusiasts, or anyone who wants a splash of sparkle in their day.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!