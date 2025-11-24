Bid for Birthdays This Giving Tuesday

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Clyde's of Gallery Place, located in Washington, DC's vibrant Penn Quarter neighborhood adjacent to the Capital One Arena, is a bustling restaurant known for its eclectic American menu and lively atmosphere. The menu offers a diverse selection, from fresh seafood and juicy burgers to seasonal salads and hearty entrees. https://www.clydes.com/location/clydes-gallery-place/
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Discover the Magic of Color® at Crayola Experience, Crayola’s premier, one-of-a-kind family attraction! Dozens of colorful and creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families in Easton, PA, just a short drive away from Philadelphia and New York City. The colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way. https://www.crayolaexperience.com/easton
Starting bid
Starting bid
The International Spy Museum (SPY) is an independent nonprofit museum which documents the tradecraft, history, and contemporary role of espionage. It holds the largest collection of international espionage artifacts on public display. https://www.spymuseum.org/
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Our classic oval shape goes dainty in the Lee Drop Earrings in Black, a subtle take on a signature style. These Gold drop earrings are perfect for everyday wear, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. We're certain that our Lee Gold Drop Earrings will become a staple piece in your jewelry box. https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/earrings/lee-gold-drop-earrings-in-black-opaque-glass/842177114360.html
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Whether you’re saving for a major purchase or simply meeting today’s needs, having a sound strategy is key. Through personalized financial advice, investments and solution recommendations, as well as ongoing meetings and digital tools to track your progress, I can help you achieve your financial goals and adjust to whatever life brings. This package includes financial planning, goal tracking services and your first consulting session.
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Compact leather bag designed for everyday use featuring spazzolato patent) leather finish, a magnetic snap closure, an adjustable strap and multiple pockets for cards and phone.
Starting bid
30oz Stanley Tumbler with Lululemon All Night Festival Bag.
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