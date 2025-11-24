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Extra Ordinary Birthdays

About this event

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Bid for Birthdays This Giving Tuesday

Autographed picture of Baltimore Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike item
Autographed picture of Baltimore Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike item
Autographed picture of Baltimore Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike
$25

Starting bid

Autographed picture of Baltimore Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike. https://www.baltimoreravens.com/

$100 Gift Card to Clyde's Gallery Place item
$100 Gift Card to Clyde's Gallery Place
$70

Starting bid

Clyde's of Gallery Place, located in Washington, DC's vibrant Penn Quarter neighborhood adjacent to the Capital One Arena, is a bustling restaurant known for its eclectic American menu and lively atmosphere. The menu offers a diverse selection, from fresh seafood and juicy burgers to seasonal salads and hearty entrees. https://www.clydes.com/location/clydes-gallery-place/

Crayola Experience: Two (2) General Admission Tickets item
Crayola Experience: Two (2) General Admission Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Discover the Magic of Color® at Crayola Experience, Crayola’s premier, one-of-a-kind family attraction! Dozens of colorful and creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families in Easton, PA, just a short drive away from Philadelphia and New York City. The colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way. https://www.crayolaexperience.com/easton

Gorjana Jewelry: $150 Gift card item
Gorjana Jewelry: $150 Gift card item
Gorjana Jewelry: $150 Gift card
$100

Starting bid

$150 gift card for beautiful Gorjana Jewelry. https://www.gorjana.com/

International Spy Museum: Two (2) General Admission Tickets item
International Spy Museum: Two (2) General Admission Tickets
$35

Starting bid

The International Spy Museum (SPY) is an independent nonprofit museum which documents the tradecraft, history, and contemporary role of espionage. It holds the largest collection of international espionage artifacts on public display. https://www.spymuseum.org/

Kendra Scott Lee Drop Earrings item
Kendra Scott Lee Drop Earrings item
Kendra Scott Lee Drop Earrings
$35

Starting bid

Our classic oval shape goes dainty in the Lee Drop Earrings in Black, a subtle take on a signature style. These Gold drop earrings are perfect for everyday wear, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. We're certain that our Lee Gold Drop Earrings will become a staple piece in your jewelry box. https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/earrings/lee-gold-drop-earrings-in-black-opaque-glass/842177114360.html

PAR Wealth Advisory Group Financial Planning item
PAR Wealth Advisory Group Financial Planning
$300

Starting bid

Whether you’re saving for a major purchase or simply meeting today’s needs, having a sound strategy is key. Through personalized financial advice, investments and solution recommendations, as well as ongoing meetings and digital tools to track your progress, I can help you achieve your financial goals and adjust to whatever life brings. This package includes financial planning, goal tracking services and your first consulting session.

www.ameripriseadvisors.com/john.v.lobue/

Tory Burch Robinson Spazzolato Phone Crossbody item
Tory Burch Robinson Spazzolato Phone Crossbody item
Tory Burch Robinson Spazzolato Phone Crossbody
$100

Starting bid

Compact leather bag designed for everyday use featuring spazzolato patent) leather finish, a magnetic snap closure, an adjustable strap and multiple pockets for cards and phone. 

Fitness Set: Stanley Tumbler & Lululemon Bag item
Fitness Set: Stanley Tumbler & Lululemon Bag item
Fitness Set: Stanley Tumbler & Lululemon Bag
$50

Starting bid

30oz Stanley Tumbler with Lululemon All Night Festival Bag.

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