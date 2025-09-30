Bid for Brighter Futures: Blues by Starlight Silent Auction

Get ready for the ultimate game day in New Orleans! The winner and a guest will enjoy two (2) tickets to watch the New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons on November 23rd, plus two (2) tickets to The F Word Tailgate hosted by Tamela Davis, featuring a special appearance by Saints Linebacker Demario Davis.





The exclusive tailgate includes southern fried catfish, fries, rotel, non-alcoholic beverages, and two drink tickets for adult beverages.

Donated by: Tamela Davis

An experience for any Saints fan—Who Dat!