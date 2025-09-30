Bid for Brighter Futures: Blues by Starlight Silent Auction

Hosted by
Celebrate football history with this exclusive autographed memorabilia from Willie and Eddie Payton. Known for their outstanding careers on and off the field, this one-of-a-kind item is a must-have for any sports fan or collector. A perfect tribute to two legends of the game!
The Team Dual Trike is perfect all riders, from physically challenged / companion situations, to the stylish retirees and resort rental fleets. THREE SPEEDS for each rider. Coaster and Drum Brakes.
Side By Side Team Dual Trike SBST-3CB-HB (3 Speed) with dual coaster brake (foot) and front Drum Brake. 3 gears allow each rider to choose the speed (gear) that is right for them. Thickly padded and Super Comfortable High Back Captain's shown are standard equipment. Optional Swivel Down Armrests (shown)are highly recommended for added support and comfort. The Side by Side Team Dual Trike is fun, functional and built to last. Ships 99% fully assembled via truck (handlebar, stem and seats must be adjusted and tightened , reflectors and basket must be attached. $1899 Value
Celebrate football history with this exclusive autographed jersey from legendary linebacker Robert Brazile. Known for his remarkable career and impact on the game, this jersey is a must-have for any sports collector or fan. Own a piece of memorabilia that honors a true icon of football!
Own a piece of sports history with this autographed jersey from the legendary Bo Jackson! Known for his exceptional talent in both football and baseball, this jersey is a must-have for any sports collector or fan. Celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest athletes of all time with this unique memorabilia!
Celebrate baseball history with this autographed memorabilia from the legendary Steve Garvey! Known for his incredible career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, this item is a must-have for any fan or collector. Add a touch of nostalgia to your collection with this unique piece honoring one of the game's greats!
Make a statement with this exquisite double ring from Carter's Jewelry! This unique piece showcases a stunning design that elegantly intertwines, symbolizing unity and style. Perfect for stacking or wearing alone, this ring adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, making it a must-have accessory for your collection!
Transform your health and fitness journey with the Freestyle Fitness package! This comprehensive package includes 6 weeks of personalized nutrition planning tailored to your goals, along with 4 personal training sessions with expert trainer Antonio Knight. Whether you’re looking to lose weight, build strength, or enhance your overall well-being, this package provides the guidance and support you need to achieve lasting results. Take the first step towards a healthier you today! $800 value
Experience luxury and comfort with a one-night stay at The Westin! Relax in beautifully appointed rooms featuring plush bedding and upscale amenities. Enjoy access to the hotel's premium facilities, including a fitness center, pool, and on-site dining options. Perfect for a romantic getaway, a business trip, or a refreshing retreat, this stay promises an unforgettable experience in a serene setting!
Escape for a relaxing getaway with a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn in Madison, MS! Enjoy modern accommodations with all the amenities you need for a comfortable stay, including complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and a delicious on-site restaurant. Whether you're traveling for business or leisure, this stay promises a delightful experience in a welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for a spontaneous trip or a well-deserved break!
Show your love for blues music with this exclusive Bobby Rush Autographed Fan Pack! This collection includes a signed item from the legendary blues artist, along with other fan favorites that celebrate his remarkable career. Perfect for collectors and music enthusiasts alike, this pack is a unique way to honor the legacy of one of the greats in the genre!
ring your entertainment to life with this 55-inch TCL S5-Series Smart TV featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR for brilliant color and clarity. With built-in Google TV and voice control, streaming your favorite shows and apps has never been easier.
Donated by: Cowboy Maloney’s
Value: $300
Get ready for the ultimate game day in New Orleans! The winner and a guest will enjoy two (2) tickets to watch the New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons on November 23rd, plus two (2) tickets to The F Word Tailgate hosted by Tamela Davis, featuring a special appearance by Saints Linebacker Demario Davis.
The exclusive tailgate includes southern fried catfish, fries, rotel, non-alcoholic beverages, and two drink tickets for adult beverages.
Donated by: Tamela Davis
An experience for any Saints fan—Who Dat!
Escape to paradise with a three-night stay at a luxurious 5-star, all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Enjoy gourmet dining, endless drinks, and exciting non-motorized water sports — all included.
Package Includes: Three (3) nights, all meals and beverages, and round-trip port/airport transfers.
Value: $2600
Relax and unwind with a three-night stay at one of Ocean’s premier resorts in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Choose between family-friendly or adults-only accommodations, and enjoy stunning ocean views, tropical cocktails, and authentic island cuisine — all part of your all-inclusive experience.
Package Includes: Three (3) nights at Ocean 10 Resorts, all meals and drinks, airport transfers.
Value: $3400
Indulge in an adults-only escape to Hyatt Vivid Playa del Carmen, where vibrant culture meets oceanfront luxury. Enjoy a three-night all-inclusive stay featuring world-class dining, live entertainment, and breathtaking coastal views.
Package Includes: Three (3) nights, all-inclusive amenities, and round-trip port/airport transfers.
Value: $1500
Eperience true luxury with a three-night stay in an Alcoba King Room at Unico Riviera Maya — an adults-only resort offering personalized butler service, gourmet dining, and pristine beaches. Immerse yourself in the beauty and culture of Mexico’s Caribbean coast.
Package Includes: Three (3) nights, butler service, all-inclusive dining, and round-trip port/airport transfers.
Value: $2500
Score big with this collector’s item — an official New Orleans Saints team football personally autographed by team members. A must-have for any true Saints fan, this exclusive piece of memorabilia celebrates the spirit and pride of the Black & Gold. Perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave!
Donated by: New Orleans Saints
Value: Priceless 🏈
Relax, unwind, and reconnect with an 80-minute couples massage and foot soak from Superior Massage and Sports Therapy. This rejuvenating experience combines therapeutic touch with soothing aromatherapy to melt away tension and restore balance. Perfect for couples looking to relax together and enjoy a little luxury.
Donated by: Superior Massage and Sports Therapy
Value: $300
Enjoy a two-night stay (Sunday–Thursday) at the Riverwalk Casino Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi, along with a buffet for one at Smiley’s. Take in the stunning Mississippi River views, relax in your comfortable room, and savor a delicious meal at one of the area’s favorite casino buffets.
Perfect for a quick escape filled with fun, food, and Southern hospitality!
Donated by: Riverwalk Casino Hotel
Value: $300
Show your Bulldog pride with this custom Mississippi State University table, featuring the fierce MSU mascot and bold team colors. Perfect for game day snacks or as a unique fan collectible.
Celebrate the legendary JSU Tigers and the Sonic Boom of the South with this striking table design. A must-have for any Jackson State fan or tailgate setup!
Proudly featuring the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi logo, this one-of-a-kind table represents community, leadership, and bright futures. A meaningful piece that supports a great cause.
Honor local legacy with this Lanier High School Bulldogs table, showcasing the iconic 833 Maple Street and “Just a Kid from Lanier” design. A nostalgic and spirited tribute for alumni and supporters alike.
Rep your favorite NFL team with this vibrant San Francisco 49ers table featuring bold graphics and signature colors. Ideal for game days, man caves, or football fans everywhere.
America’s Team deserves a spot in your home! This Dallas Cowboys table displays the iconic star logo and skyline design — perfect for loyal fans to enjoy food, drinks, or décor.
Hotty Toddy! This Ole Miss Rebels table features dynamic artwork of the Rebels helmet and field, making it the perfect addition for tailgates or Rebel Nation fans.
Show your Bulldog pride from the moment guests arrive with this handcrafted and hand-painted Mississippi State University welcome sign. Standing approximately 5.5 feet tall, this unique piece features bold MSU colors and artistry that makes a statement at your front door, porch, or game day setup.
A perfect gift for any true Mississippi State fan — proudly made with Bulldog spirit!
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your collection with this stunning 14KW necklace featuring 0.62cttw of diamonds, valued at $3,000. Beautifully crafted by Juniker Jewelry Co., this exquisite piece sparkles with sophistication and grace — perfect for any occasion.
A heartfelt thank-you to Juniker Jewelry Co., a longtime supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi and Silent Star Sponsor for Blues by Starlight.
Donated by: Juniker Jewelry Co.
Value: $3,000
Our Wine & Champagne chiller comes with 2 glass lined wine tumblers, and in a beautiful gift box, making it the perfect set.
Value: 300
Carter's Men's Bracelets
Capture life’s special moments with a professional photo shoot by Natalieyar Borough, paired with a Red Square gift certificate — the perfect combo for looking and feeling your best. Whether it’s a personal portrait, family session, or creative shoot, this experience delivers stunning, high-quality images you’ll treasure forever.
Value: $385
Donated by: Natalieyar Borough and Red Square
Indulge in luxury and style with this His & Hers fragrance set from Dillard’s, paired with a sleek Stanley Cup tumbler to keep your favorite drinks hot or cold in style. The perfect blend of elegance and practicality — smell amazing, stay refreshed, and enjoy a touch of everyday luxury together.
Donated by: Dillard’s
JXN Coffee Mug - $5.00
CWS Round Charger -$15.50
CWS Coffee - $6.00
Soul Soap - 3.00
CWS Koozie - $1.00
CWS Manicure Kit - $8.52
CWS Luggage Tag - $2.50
CWS Candle - $3.00
CWS Sleep Mask-$5.00
Gift Card-$50.00
Homewood Suites 2-night stay
CWS Packing Cube - $6.60
CWS Power Bank - $6.99
Jackson Water Bottle - $5.50
CWS Carry On Kit - $3.50
CWS Manicure Kit - $8.52
CWS Garment Bag - $10.50
Gift Card-$50.00
Indulge in a curated selection of fine wines, beautifully arranged in this Elegant Basket of Wine, perfect for a cozy evening or a special celebration. Each bottle has been thoughtfully chosen to deliver rich flavor, smooth finish, and pure enjoyment.
Whether you’re a casual sipper or a connoisseur, this basket offers a little something for every palate — a perfect way to unwind, entertain, or gift to someone special.
Includes:
A mix of red, white, and specialty wines, complemented by decorative accents and treats to enhance the experience.
Turn any night into a fiesta with this $100 gift card to Cinco de Mayo and a large bottle of Patrón Tequila! Perfect for a date night, celebration, or gathering with friends — enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine and toast to good times with top-shelf tequila.
Own a piece of basketball history with this iconic framed photo featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant — two of the greatest to ever play the game. A stunning tribute to excellence, legacy, and determination, this collector’s piece is perfect for any sports fan or memorabilia enthusiast.
Unlock innovation with a Bean Path Golden Ticket, granting one full year of access to the incredible resources and expertise at The Bean Path — Jackson’s premier hub for tech, entrepreneurship, and creativity. Valued at $600, this membership opens the door to mentorship, workshops, co-working spaces, and networking opportunities designed to help your ideas grow.
We have two Golden Tickets available, each offering a year of endless potential and community connection.
Donated by: The Bean Path
Value: $600 each
