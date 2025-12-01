Gratitude in Action: Support That Helps Our Kids SOAR

Starting bid
The Team Dual Trike is perfect all riders, from physically challenged / companion situations, to the stylish retirees and resort rental fleets. THREE SPEEDS for each rider. Coaster and Drum Brakes.
Side By Side Team Dual Trike SBST-3CB-HB (3 Speed) with dual coaster brake (foot) and front Drum Brake. 3 gears allow each rider to choose the speed (gear) that is right for them. Thickly padded and Super Comfortable High Back Captain's shown are standard equipment. Optional Swivel Down Armrests (shown)are highly recommended for added support and comfort. The Side by Side Team Dual Trike is fun, functional and built to last. Ships 99% fully assembled via truck (handlebar, stem and seats must be adjusted and tightened , reflectors and basket must be attached. $1899 Value
Celebrate football history with this exclusive autographed jersey from legendary linebacker Robert Brazile. Known for his remarkable career and impact on the game, this jersey is a must-have for any sports collector or fan. Own a piece of memorabilia that honors a true icon of football!
Own a piece of sports history with this autographed jersey from the legendary Bo Jackson! Known for his exceptional talent in both football and baseball, this jersey is a must-have for any sports collector or fan. Celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest athletes of all time with this unique memorabilia!
Celebrate baseball history with this autographed memorabilia from the legendary Steve Garvey! Known for his incredible career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, this item is a must-have for any fan or collector. Add a touch of nostalgia to your collection with this unique piece honoring one of the game's greats!
Make a statement with this exquisite double ring from Carter's Jewelry! This unique piece showcases a stunning design that elegantly intertwines, symbolizing unity and style. Perfect for stacking or wearing alone, this ring adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, making it a must-have accessory for your collection!
Transform your health and fitness journey with the Freestyle Fitness package! This comprehensive package includes 6 weeks of personalized nutrition planning tailored to your goals, along with 4 personal training sessions with expert trainer Antonio Knight. Whether you’re looking to lose weight, build strength, or enhance your overall well-being, this package provides the guidance and support you need to achieve lasting results. Take the first step towards a healthier you today! $800 value
Escape to paradise with a three-night stay at a luxurious 5-star, all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Enjoy gourmet dining, endless drinks, and exciting non-motorized water sports — all included.
Package Includes: Three (3) nights, all meals and beverages, and round-trip port/airport transfers.
Value: $2600
Relax and unwind with a three-night stay at one of Ocean’s premier resorts in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Choose between family-friendly or adults-only accommodations, and enjoy stunning ocean views, tropical cocktails, and authentic island cuisine — all part of your all-inclusive experience.
Package Includes: Three (3) nights at Ocean 10 Resorts, all meals and drinks, airport transfers.
Value: $3400
Indulge in an adults-only escape to Hyatt Vivid Playa del Carmen, where vibrant culture meets oceanfront luxury. Enjoy a three-night all-inclusive stay featuring world-class dining, live entertainment, and breathtaking coastal views.
Package Includes: Three (3) nights, all-inclusive amenities, and round-trip port/airport transfers.
Value: $1500
Eperience true luxury with a three-night stay in an Alcoba King Room at Unico Riviera Maya — an adults-only resort offering personalized butler service, gourmet dining, and pristine beaches. Immerse yourself in the beauty and culture of Mexico’s Caribbean coast.
Package Includes: Three (3) nights, butler service, all-inclusive dining, and round-trip port/airport transfers.
Value: $2500
Score big with this collector’s item — an official New Orleans Saints team football personally autographed by team members. A must-have for any true Saints fan, this exclusive piece of memorabilia celebrates the spirit and pride of the Black & Gold. Perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave!
Donated by: New Orleans Saints
Value: Priceless 🏈
Enjoy a two-night stay (Sunday–Thursday) at the Riverwalk Casino Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi, along with a buffet for one at Smiley’s. Take in the stunning Mississippi River views, relax in your comfortable room, and savor a delicious meal at one of the area’s favorite casino buffets.
Perfect for a quick escape filled with fun, food, and Southern hospitality!
Donated by: Riverwalk Casino Hotel
Value: $300
Honor local legacy with this Lanier High School Bulldogs table, showcasing the iconic 833 Maple Street and “Just a Kid from Lanier” design. A nostalgic and spirited tribute for alumni and supporters alike.
Rep your favorite NFL team with this vibrant San Francisco 49ers table featuring bold graphics and signature colors. Ideal for game days, man caves, or football fans everywhere.
Show your Bulldog pride from the moment guests arrive with this handcrafted and hand-painted Mississippi State University welcome sign. Standing approximately 5.5 feet tall, this unique piece features bold MSU colors and artistry that makes a statement at your front door, porch, or game day setup.
A perfect gift for any true Mississippi State fan — proudly made with Bulldog spirit!
Capture life’s special moments with a professional photo shoot by Natalieyar Borough. Whether it’s a personal portrait, family session, or creative shoot, this experience delivers stunning, high-quality images you’ll treasure forever.
Value: $200
Donated by: Natalieyar Borough
Unlock innovation with a Bean Path Golden Ticket, granting one full year of access to the incredible resources and expertise at The Bean Path — Jackson’s premier hub for tech, entrepreneurship, and creativity. Valued at $600, this membership opens the door to mentorship, workshops, co-working spaces, and networking opportunities designed to help your ideas grow.
We have two Golden Tickets available, each offering a year of endless potential and community connection.
Donated by: The Bean Path
Value: $600 each
Donated by Carter’s Jewelry
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your collection with this stunning Silver Fleur-de-Lis Necklace. The fleur-de-lis, a symbol of strength, resilience, and heritage, makes this piece both meaningful and versatile.
Crafted with care and designed for everyday wear or special occasions, this necklace is a beautiful way to elevate any outfit. It also makes a thoughtful gift for someone who loves classic Southern style.
Details:
• Sterling silver fleur-de-lis pendant
• Matching silver chain included
• Gift-boxed for easy giving
• Donated by Carter’s Jewelry
Show your support for one of the most talked-about programs in college football with this standout Sanders #2 Colorado Buffaloes jersey. Featuring bold gold numbering and the signature CU detailing, this jersey represents pride, energy, and the new era of Colorado football.
Whether you’re a fan of the program, a collector, or someone who loves standout sports gear, this piece is perfect for display or game-day wear.
Details:
• White Colorado Buffaloes jersey
• Sanders #2 design with gold numbering
• CU detailing and shoulder pattern
• Great for fans, collectors, or gifting
• Adult size (as shown)
Bring home a piece of the excitement and support the youth of Central Mississippi at the same time.
Add a touch of modern elegance to your home with this beautifully crafted Round Gold Bowl. Its geometric textured design and warm metallic finish make it a standout decorative piece for any room.
Perfect as a centerpiece on a dining table, an accent on a coffee table, or a stylish catch-all on an entryway console, this bowl blends contemporary artistry with timeless sophistication.
Whether you use it to display decor or let it shine on its own, this piece brings a rich, polished look to your space.
Details:
• Textured geometric design
• Warm gold metallic finish
• Stylish and versatile accent piece
• Perfect for home or office decor
Bring natural beauty into your home with this stunning framed hummingbird botanical print. Featuring delicate detailing and soft, vibrant color, this piece captures the grace and motion of hummingbirds in a lush floral setting.
Professionally framed and protected, it’s ready to hang and instantly elevate any space. Perfect for living rooms, studies, hallways, or anywhere you want to add a touch of classic charm.
Details:
• Fine art print of Delattria Clemenciae (Hummingbird species)
• Professionally framed and wrapped for protection
• Neutral frame complements any décor
• Elegant nature-inspired artwork for home or office
A beautiful piece for art lovers, nature enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates timeless botanical illustration.
