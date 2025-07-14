Bid For Hope 2025

Spend your vacation in Southern Sweden, the land of Astrid Lindgren and Pippi

Longstocking. The owner offers a 7-day stay at a vacation house on a lake across from the nature preserve. The vacation house has a living room with kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms for

4-6 people. Tour the lake in the motorboat and relax in the large jacuzzi. Swim (June-August), play volleyball, badminton, table tennis, grill marshmallows at the bonfire and take hikes on trails in the countless Lord-of-the-Rings-style forests. Visit old Swedish wooden towns, see moose in one of the parks, descend into the copper mines or pan your own gold in nearby mining village Ädelfors.

The Dutch owner is a former NC exchange student and looks forward to providing you and your family an unforgettable vacation. The house is located 20 minutes from the town of Vetlanda, a charming village with local stores and restaurants.





Fly to Sweden (Travel not included in auction item) and rent a car. The house is 1 hour from the local airport. Or fly into Copenhagen and drive into Sweden over the famous bridge. Of course, we recommend combining your week in nature with a visit to one of the beautiful Scandinavian cities.





Vacation stay dates will be based on availability and coordinated with owner Mark Smit at [email protected]. A list of guest policies will be provided to the winning bidder and will include instructions for cleaning expectations and trash removal. Winning bidder responsible for travel to and from destination. Sorry, but no pets allowed. RETAIL VALUE: $1750 (*Transportation Not Included!*)