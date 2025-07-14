Bid For Hope 2025

Hosted by
The winning bidder heads to their choice of either Divi Little Bay Beach Resort in St. Maarten or Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort in Aruba! This auction item includes an all-inclusive 6-night/7-day stay for up to 2 adults in a One Bedroom Suite RETAIL VALUE $2000 (*Transportation not included!*).
Spend your vacation in Southern Sweden, the land of Astrid Lindgren and Pippi
Longstocking. The owner offers a 7-day stay at a vacation house on a lake across from the nature preserve. The vacation house has a living room with kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms for
4-6 people. Tour the lake in the motorboat and relax in the large jacuzzi. Swim (June-August), play volleyball, badminton, table tennis, grill marshmallows at the bonfire and take hikes on trails in the countless Lord-of-the-Rings-style forests. Visit old Swedish wooden towns, see moose in one of the parks, descend into the copper mines or pan your own gold in nearby mining village Ädelfors.
The Dutch owner is a former NC exchange student and looks forward to providing you and your family an unforgettable vacation. The house is located 20 minutes from the town of Vetlanda, a charming village with local stores and restaurants.
Fly to Sweden (Travel not included in auction item) and rent a car. The house is 1 hour from the local airport. Or fly into Copenhagen and drive into Sweden over the famous bridge. Of course, we recommend combining your week in nature with a visit to one of the beautiful Scandinavian cities.
Vacation stay dates will be based on availability and coordinated with owner Mark Smit at [email protected]. A list of guest policies will be provided to the winning bidder and will include instructions for cleaning expectations and trash removal. Winning bidder responsible for travel to and from destination. Sorry, but no pets allowed. RETAIL VALUE: $1750 (*Transportation Not Included!*)
Enjoy a 3-night stay at one of the three beautifully renovated apartments of the Tarrymore, in the heart of Wrightsville Beach, NC. The 'Oceanic' and 'Lumina' units sleep 4, the 'Atlantic' unit sleeps 2. Only a few hundred feet from public beach access, restaurants, coffee and more. The Tarrymore properties are dog-friendly RETAIL VALUE: $750 (https://www.tarrymoreabode.com/). (**stay excludes June/July and holidays**)
Enjoy a peaceful 5-night stay at this wonderfully renovated condo in Oak Island, NC. With direct beach access from the building, you'll have everything you need! Also located directly across the street from Oak Island's golf course. The condo has a queen bed master suite, queen bed guest room and a third bedroom with two bunks. There is also a pull-out couch. No dogs allowed. RETAIL VALUE $1000 (*winner will coordinate travel dates directly with property owner*)
Ideal getaway retreat for a couple or group of four in this Certified Green tiny home in the Asheville, NC area. Up to a week's stay. No pets, no smoking. RETAIL VALUE: $500 (*winner will coordinate stay directly with property owner*)
Enjoy $100 towards your stay at the Historic Lovill House Inn in Boone, NC! Lovill House is a sustainable luxury B&B, close to downtown Boone and Blowing Rock. RETAIL VALUE: $100
Enjoy a day for up to 4 at Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, NC. Take a tour to see a variety of incredible big cats, and learn about big cat conservation. Winner will coordinate tour directly with Carolina Tiger Rescue. RETAIL VALUE $100
This Sculpture is created by our one-and-only Josh's Hope Program Director, Tripp Jarvis, and is titled "The Alchemist's Solace." It is made of cast iron and steel, with a natural oxidation patina. It was created within a body of work that centered around the theme of temple's and other sacred spaces. Tripps notes 'Sculpture is the place where i find my solace and is the ground where i do all my personal growth and healing. The literature of Alchemy was introduced to me through the writings of Swiss psychologist Carl Jung. My mother referenced Jung one day in my early recovery from a psychotic break in a discussion about Star Wars symbolism; which at an early age gave me a a symbolic language to relate to the world." RETAIL VALUE $3500 This item is HEAVY, pickup at Josh's Hope Only
This unique piece of art is an original 11" tall figure created by Karen Lilly of North Forest Studio. RETAIL VALUE $195
Enjoy an amazing experience creating your own scratch block at Liberty Arts Annual Iron Pour in Durham! The auction item includes admission for (2) people to the scratch block workshop. RETAIL VALUE $200
This auction item is an unforgettable experience learning glass blowing from local artist Emily Wismer. Anyone bidding on a glass experience should feel capable of
being in a hot environment and excited to try out hot glass! RETAIL VALUE $200
Be in the Smith Center cheering on the Tar Heels during a 2025-26 non-conference home basketball game at UNC. Parking pass also included, game choice will be coordinated with ticket donor. RETAIL VALUE $150
This incredible hand-stitched quilt was made by our own Josh's Hope Foundation Board Member Julie Altschuler. This unique piece was a labor of love, and is looking for a happy home. RETAIL VALUE $1000.
Blue glass vases
wrapped in metal
13.2”high (swirl design)
9” high (with stone)
9.5 “ high (with cork top)
RETAIL VALUE $100
Ceramic jar with top
by Mark Peters
5.5” high x 6” wide
RETAIL VALUE $45
Guatemalan bus
hand painted clay
from Antigua Guatemala
8” long x 5” high
RETAIL VALUE $30
Vessel with leather decor
Hand painted on wood stand
8”high x 7” wide
RETAIL VALUE $30
Porcelain Figurine
Guanyne, Chinese
Goddess of Mercy with 1000 arms
14.5” high x 7” wide
RETAIL VALUE $40
Reclining ceramic buddha
Laughing Buddha of Wealth
9” long x 5” high
RETAIL VALUE $35
Welded metal hand painted horse
10” long x 5.5” high
RETAIL VALUE $40
Enjoy a 90-minute healing acupuncture consultation and treatment session with local acupuncture practitioner Xylan, at Acupuncture Center of Durham. Winner will coordinate a Saturday or Sunday session with Xylan (https://dot.cards/sacredrefuge)
RETAIL VALUE $250
This beautiful hand-made cotton quilt was made by long-time Josh's Hope Foundation friend Karen Vanderlinden. It is 65"x65" RETAIL VALUE $275 local pickup only
These beautiful Tea Towels (2) and coordinating napkins (4) are designed by local artist Emily Wool. The Tea Towels are linen, and are 17"x27". The napkins are also linen and are 17"x17". RETAIL VALUE $80
This absolutely delicious auction item is a custom cheesecake, which the winning bidder can discuss with Steve. Any food allergies will need to be sent to Steve as well. RETAIL VALUE $50 picking at Josh's Hope after ordering
Bid on these beautiful Lilac oval-shaped freshwater pearls on Sterling Silver finding with sterling accent bead. Additionally accented with two sterling silver caps, amethyst bead and two 2mm crystals. Approximately 1-1/2 inch drop length.These custom-made earrings were created by Julie J. Bailey, co-founder of Josh’s Hope. She’s been an avid hobbyist of creating beaded jewelry since taking her first class in 2010 and since that time has been both a creator and teacher, helping many people learn and enjoy the artform of handcrafted beaded jewelry, making earrings, necklaces and bracelets. RETAIL VALUE $32 pickup-shipping will be coordinated with Julie
Turquoise Magnesite teardrop stone on antique gold wires with iridescent blue Czech glass crystals, red glass beads and antique gold rondells. Approximately 1-inch drop length. These custom-made earrings were created by Julie J. Bailey, co-founder of Josh’s Hope. She’s been avid hobbyist of creating beaded jewelry since taking her first class in 2010 and since that time has been both a creator and teacher, helping many people learn and enjoy the artform of handcrafted beaded jewelry, making earrings, necklaces and bracelets. RETAIL VALUE $22 pickup/shipping to be coordinated with Julie
Iridescent faceted AB glass crystal teardrops on Sterling Silver ear wires accented with sterling bead, sterling star caps and iridescent blue crystal on the bottom.
Approximately 1-1/8-inch drop length. These custom-made earrings were created by Julie J. Bailey, co-founder of Josh’s Hope. She’s been an avid hobbyist of creating beaded jewelry since taking her first class in 2010 and since that time has been both a creator and teacher, helping many people learn and enjoy the artform of handcrafted beaded jewelry, making earrings, necklaces and bracelets. RETAIL VALUE $32 pickup/shipping to be coordinated with Julie
Dainty earthen tone striated satin polished agates with shades of peach, pink, gray and brown on antique bronze ear wires accented with antique copper caps and frosted amber glass beads. Approximately ¾-inch drop length. These custom-made earrings were created by Julie J. Bailey, co-founder of Josh’s Hope. She’s been an avid hobbyist of creating beaded jewelry since taking her first class in 2010 and since that time has been both a creator and teacher, helping many people learn and enjoy the artform of handcrafted beaded jewelry, making earrings, necklaces and bracelets.RETAIL VALUE $22 pickup/shipping to be coordinated with Julie
Bid here for (2) tickets to a non-conference Duke Men's Basketball game! Specific game will be coordinated with the donor, parking NOT included. RETAIL VALUE $300+
Enjoy a tasty meal at local favorite Picnic Barbecue! RETAIL VALUE $50 pickup/mailing option coordinated after auction closing
Bid here for these gorgeous hand-made tables created by our clients in the Josh's Hope Studio! 13"x13"x25" pickup at Josh's Hope Only
