Bid for Impact: PCF 35th Anniversary Auction (Re-lauch)

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Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable Rhode Island FC experience with four (4) tickets to a 2026 home match—date to be mutually agreed upon. This exclusive package also includes a pre-game, on-field experience, giving you behind-the-scenes access before kickoff.
Perfect for soccer fans, families, or a unique night out, this is your chance to experience the excitement of professional soccer up close.
Based on availability; some restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable Rhode Island FC experience with four (4) tickets to a 2026 home match—date to be mutually agreed upon.
Perfect for soccer fans, families, or a unique night out, this is your chance to experience the excitement of professional soccer up close.
Based on availability; some restrictions may apply.
Starting bid
Catch the excitement at Fenway Park with two (2) Field Box tickets to see the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
Enjoy premium seating in Field Box 9, Row E (Seats 5–6)—putting you close to the action for an unforgettable game-day experience.
Perfect for baseball fans or a fun night out in Boston!
Starting bid
Catch the excitement at Fenway Park with two (2) Field Box tickets to see the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
Enjoy premium seating in Field Box 9, Row E (Seats 7–8)—putting you close to the action for an unforgettable game-day experience.
Perfect for baseball fans or a fun night out in Boston!
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting night at Fenway Park with four (4) box seat tickets to see the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 6:45 PM.
These seats are located near the 3rd base line, offering fantastic views of the game and all the action on the field.
Bring friends or family for a memorable evening of baseball in one of the most iconic ballparks in the country!
Starting bid
Tee off at the beautiful Bay Club with this round of golf for four (4) players, including carts. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon on a premier course—perfect for friends, colleagues, or a client outing.
Play is available Monday through Thursday in the afternoon, offering a great opportunity to enjoy the course at a quieter time.
Don’t miss this chance to experience a top-tier golf outing!
Starting bid
Escape to the charm of Block Island with this one-night midweek stay at The National Hotel, paired with a dining gift card to enjoy a delicious meal during your visit.
Relax, unwind, and take in the scenic coastal beauty—perfect for a romantic getaway or a peaceful retreat.
Experience the best of island hospitality with this memorable overnight stay and dining experience.
Midweek stay; subject to availability.
Starting bid
Celebrate a historic Patriots season with this New England Patriots 2014 AFC Champions Super Bowl Appearance football.
This collectible item comes with a display case, making it perfect for showcasing in your home, office, or fan cave. A great addition for any Patriots fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast!
Starting bid
Relax, recharge, and restore with this restorative yoga class gift card, paired with a Shri swag bag. This package includes a premium Lululemon yoga mat, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced yogis.
Enjoy a calming class designed to reduce stress and promote wellness.
A perfect self-care package or thoughtful gift!
Starting bid
Fuel your day with this Dunkin’ lover’s bundle! This package includes a $75 Dunkin’ gift card, two boxes of 12-count K-Cups (Original Blend and Midnight), plus fun branded swag—a Dunkin’ t-shirt and reusable water bottle.
Perfect for coffee enthusiasts or anyone who runs on Dunkin’, this bundle has everything you need to enjoy your favorite brew at home or on the go.
Starting bid
Enjoy a guided tour of Central Falls’ historic Jenks Park, including a visit to the iconic Cogswell Tower. Participants will explore the park’s scenic landscape, learn about its history and significance to the community, and (weather and access permitting) tour the interior and/or viewpoint of the tower. This experience offers a unique opportunity to connect with local heritage and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding area.
Date & Time: To be determined based on mutual availability
Starting bid
Get in the game with this $100 gift certificate to Lil’ Rhody Pickleball! Whether you are a seasoned player or just picking up a paddle, enjoy fun, fitness, and friendly competition at one of Rhode Island’s top pickleball spots.
Perfect for court time, lessons, or gear—this is a great experience for players of all levels.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of live performance with this Teatro ECAS gift certificate, redeemable for two (2) tickets to an individual play.
This flexible certificate can also be applied toward a subscription or used for priority seating upgrades, offering a customizable theatre experience at one of Rhode Island’s vibrant cultural venues.
Perfect for theatre lovers or a unique night out!
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of live performance with this Teatro ECAS gift certificate, redeemable for two (2) tickets to an individual play.
This flexible certificate can also be applied toward a subscription or used for priority seating upgrades, offering a customizable theatre experience at one of Rhode Island’s vibrant cultural venues.
Perfect for theatre lovers or a unique night out!
Starting bid
Get ready for high-speed excitement with this $50 gift card to R1 Indoor Karting! Experience the thrill of racing on a professionally designed indoor track—perfect for adrenaline seekers, friends, or a fun night out.
Whether you're a seasoned racer or trying it for the first time, this is your chance to hit the track and compete for the fastest lap!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with this $25 gift certificate, redeemable at one of the Castiglioni Restaurant Group’s popular locations:
Perfect for a casual meal, date night, or trying a new local favorite!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with this $25 gift certificate, redeemable at one of the Castiglioni Restaurant Group’s popular locations:
Perfect for a casual meal, date night, or trying a new local favorite!
Starting bid
Treat yourself, or someone else, to your favorite drinks and snacks with this $25 Starbucks gift card. From coffee and tea to pastries and more, it’s perfect for a daily pick-me-up or a cozy break.
Great for anyone who loves a good cup of coffee!
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