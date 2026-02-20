Bid for the Gold

OUTDOOR ADVENTURE ALERT!



Ready to explore one of the most beautiful places on Earth? This New Zealand Outdoors Vacation is heading to auction — and it’s the perfect mix of scenery, flavor, and adventure!



5 days / 4 nights at Avon Valley Lodge

Beer, gin, chocolate & honey tastings

Vineyard lunch + wine education tour

Gourmet dinner with Chef Mark Diu

Epic views, fresh air & unforgettable experiences

Minimum bid: $4,950



If soaking up New Zealand’s outdoors sounds like your ideal getaway… you’ll want to snag this one at the Go For The Gold Dinner!