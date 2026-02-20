Bid for the Gold

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OUTDOOR ADVENTURE ALERT!
Ready to explore one of the most beautiful places on Earth? This New Zealand Outdoors Vacation is heading to auction — and it’s the perfect mix of scenery, flavor, and adventure!
5 days / 4 nights at Avon Valley Lodge
Beer, gin, chocolate & honey tastings
Vineyard lunch + wine education tour
Gourmet dinner with Chef Mark Diu
Epic views, fresh air & unforgettable experiences
Minimum bid: $4,950
If soaking up New Zealand’s outdoors sounds like your ideal getaway… you’ll want to snag this one at the Go For The Gold Dinner!
AFRICA ADVENTURE ALERT!
Who’s ready to trade the daily grind for 8 days in the wilds of South Africa?
This Africa Plains Game Hunt for 6 is basically the ultimate “pack your bags, we're doing something epic” trip.
7 nights of adventure
6 full hunting days (bring your A‑game!)
$2,000 trophy fee credit PER HUNTER — yes, really!
Gourmet meals, wine, beer, and stories that will make you the star of every campfire forever
Minimum bid: $995 on a $30,900 value
If “once‑in‑a‑lifetime” had a picture… it’d be this trip.
Mark those calendars — February 27, this one’s going up for grabs!
Rend Lake College Tuition Waiver!
Invest in education — or give someone an incredible head start!
This auction item features a:
Rend Lake College Tuition Waiver
Can be applied toward eligible coursework at RLC
A great way to reduce college costs for students of any age
Perfect for high school seniors, current students, returning adults, or anyone looking to advance their future.
Turn this tuition waiver into opportunity!
Blue Sky Vineyard Getaway!
Escape to Southern Illinois wine country with this amazing auction package!
Two‑night stay in the beautiful Tuscany Romance Suite at Blue Sky Vineyard
Located on the stunning Shawnee Hills Wine Trail
Perfect for a romantic getaway, anniversary, or peaceful weekend retreat
Enjoy vineyard views, award‑winning wine, and the charm of a Tuscan‑inspired estate — all without leaving Illinois!
THE TUSCANY TRIP OF A LIFETIME!
Dreaming of Italy? Your moment has arrived.
We’re thrilled to feature an unforgettable 7‑day, 6‑night getaway for TWO to breathtaking Tuscany — and it’s truly a bucket‑list experience.
Your stay includes:
A charming one‑bedroom apartment nestled in the heart of Tuscany
A wine tasting featuring 3 incredible local wines
A live cooking show
Dinner + wine included (because Italy!)
Imagine sipping wine overlooking olive groves, wandering cobblestone streets, and indulging in authentic Tuscan flavors — all with someone special by your side. This is romance. This is adventure. This is Italy at its finest.
This luxury escape could be YOURS at our upcoming event — don’t miss your chance to win the trip everyone will be talking about.
More exciting items are coming soon… stay tuned!
Ultimate NASCAR Driving Experience
Get ready to put the pedal to the metal with this thrilling NASCAR driving adventure — the perfect auction item for adrenaline‑seekers, racing fans, or anyone who’s ever dreamed of taking the wheel of a real stock car!
PACKAGE HIGHLIGHTS:
• Suit up and climb behind the wheel of a professional NASCAR race car
• Experience the speed, power, and precision of true stock‑car racing
• One‑on‑one instruction and safety briefing from trained racing professionals
• Multiple exhilarating laps around a real NASCAR‑sanctioned racetrack
• Feel the rush as you hit racing speeds that will leave your heart pounding!
This unforgettable experience delivers the raw energy of the racetrack — the roar of the engine, the thrill of acceleration, and the bragging rights that last a lifetime.
Perfect for:
• NASCAR fans
• Thrill‑seekers
• Bucket‑list adventurers
• A unique and unforgettable gift
Bid big and take home a high‑octane experience you’ll never forget — all while supporting United Way at our Go For The Gold Annual Dinner!
Kentucky Bourbon Trail Getaway — 3 Days, 2 Nights for Two
Experience the heart of bourbon country with this unforgettable Kentucky Bourbon Trail adventure for two! This exceptional package blends luxury, history, and world‑class craftsmanship — perfect for bourbon lovers or those eager to discover it.
INCLUDES:
• 3 days, 2 nights in Louisville (hotel accommodations for two)
• 8‑hour guided distillery tour aboard a chauffeured luxury sedan
• Visits to top distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail
• Tastings included at each stop
• Stress‑free transportation — relax and savor every pour
You’ll explore some of Kentucky’s most iconic bourbon destinations, learn about the art of distilling, and enjoy VIP‑style comfort the entire time.
This package is ideal for:
• Couples seeking a unique getaway
• Bourbon enthusiasts
• Weekend adventurers
• Anyone who appreciates great stories, great company, and even greater bourbon
Place your bid and treat yourself (or gift someone special) to an experience that’s smooth, rich, and full of character — just like the bourbon itself!
$5,000 Bradford Rowley Portrait Certificate
We’re excited to feature a $5,000 portrait gift certificate from Bradford Rowley, a well‑known name in fine portrait photography.
This certificate allows you to schedule a professional portrait session at one of Bradford’s beautiful studio locations in:
New York
Miami
Palm Beach
Newport Beach
If you’ve been wanting a meaningful keepsake or a polished portrait for your home, this is a wonderful opportunity to experience high‑quality, timeless photography.
This $5,000 portrait experience will be available at our upcoming event — don’t miss your chance!
Simple. Solid. Built to last.
This beautifully crafted picnic bench for two isn’t just outdoor furniture — it’s a front-porch conversation starter, a sunset seat, a coffee-at-dawn kind of piece.
Handbuilt by Rob Schnicker, this bench was made with care, craftsmanship, and the kind of attention to detail you only get from someone who takes pride in their work. Designed perfectly for two, it’s ideal for:
• Morning coffee on the patio
• Sweet tea on the porch
• Watching the grandkids play
• Sharing quiet conversations at the end of a long day
Sturdy. Functional. Timeless.
Whether it finds a home on your deck, by your garden, at the lake, or tucked under a shade tree, this piece is built to serve your family for years to come.
Bid high. Sit often. Make memories.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!