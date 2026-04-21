Bid It to Win It- Hubs Edition

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Calling all football fans! This Hall of Famer Steve Young autographed jersey comes with a certificate of authenticity and is a true showstopper. Rare, collectible, and a must-have—get your bids in now!
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Own a piece of baseball history with this authentic autographed photo of legendary Baltimore Orioles shortstop and Hall of Famer, Cal Ripken Jr. Includes certificate of authenticity. A standout addition to any sports collection.
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Own a piece of football history with this authentic autographed photograph of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. A legendary addition to any sports memorabilia collection, this item includes a certificate of authenticity.
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A fun collectible piece with classic vintage charm. Features a glass globe, Jelly Belly branding, and a nostalgic gumball machine design—perfect for a game room, bar, office, or candy lover’s collecti
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Own a piece of baseball history!
This autographed photo features MLB’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose — famously known as “The Hit King.”
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Created by local coaching legend and Washington County Sports Hall of Famer, Mr. Greg Eversole.
Each flag is handmade using used baseballs, giving every piece its own unique character and connection to the game.
A perfect keepsake for any baseball fan, coach, player, or collector.
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Created by local coaching legend and Washington County Sports Hall of Famer, Mr. Greg Eversole.
Each flag is handmade using used baseballs, giving every piece its own unique character and connection to the game.
A perfect keepsake for any baseball fan, coach, player, or collector.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!