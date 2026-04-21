Hosted by

North High Boosters Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Bid It to Win It- Hubs Edition

Pick-up location

1300 Pennsylvania Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21742, USA

Authentic Steve Young signed Jersey item
Authentic Steve Young signed Jersey
$250

Starting bid

Calling all football fans! This Hall of Famer Steve Young autographed jersey comes with a certificate of authenticity and is a true showstopper. Rare, collectible, and a must-have—get your bids in now!

Cal Ripken Signed Photograph item
Cal Ripken Signed Photograph
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of baseball history with this authentic autographed photo of legendary Baltimore Orioles shortstop and Hall of Famer, Cal Ripken Jr. Includes certificate of authenticity. A standout addition to any sports collection.


Authentic Joe Montana Signed Photograph item
Authentic Joe Montana Signed Photograph
$125

Starting bid

Own a piece of football history with this authentic autographed photograph of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. A legendary addition to any sports memorabilia collection, this item includes a certificate of authenticity.


Vintage Jelly Belly Gum Ball Machine item
Vintage Jelly Belly Gum Ball Machine
$75

Starting bid

A fun collectible piece with classic vintage charm. Features a glass globe, Jelly Belly branding, and a nostalgic gumball machine design—perfect for a game room, bar, office, or candy lover’s collecti


Autographed Pete Rose Photo item
Autographed Pete Rose Photo
$125

Starting bid

Own a piece of baseball history!
This autographed photo features MLB’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose — famously known as “The Hit King.”


Handmade Baseball Flag (1) item
Handmade Baseball Flag (1)
$100

Starting bid

Created by local coaching legend and Washington County Sports Hall of Famer, Mr. Greg Eversole.


Each flag is handmade using used baseballs, giving every piece its own unique character and connection to the game.


A perfect keepsake for any baseball fan, coach, player, or collector.


Handmade Baseball Flag(2) item
Handmade Baseball Flag(2)
$100

Starting bid

Created by local coaching legend and Washington County Sports Hall of Famer, Mr. Greg Eversole.


Each flag is handmade using used baseballs, giving every piece its own unique character and connection to the game.


A perfect keepsake for any baseball fan, coach, player, or collector.


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