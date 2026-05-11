Bid to Build Eden

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Starting bid
If you can't get enough of the famous, freshly-squeezed lemonade from Raising Cane's, this is the ultimate jackpot for you!
Generously donated by Raising Cane's, this is an incredible stack of 50 "Be Our Guest" cards, each valid for a free, refreshing 22 oz. lemonade. Keep them all for yourself to enjoy a sweet treat all summer long, or share them with friends and family.
Whether you're pairing it with their famous chicken fingers or just stopping by the drive-thru for a crisp midday pick-me-up, this stack guarantees you'll never go thirsty. Bid now to secure your ultimate lemonade stash!
*Please note: Cane's generously donated TWO sets of 50 so there are two listings for this item!
*Valid for 90 days!
Estimated Value: $135
Starting bid
If you can't get enough of the famous, freshly-squeezed lemonade from Raising Cane's, this is the ultimate jackpot for you!
Generously donated by Raising Cane's, this is an incredible stack of 50 "Be Our Guest" cards, each valid for a free, refreshing 22 oz. lemonade. Keep them all for yourself to enjoy a sweet treat all summer long, or share them with friends and family.
Whether you're pairing it with their famous chicken fingers or just stopping by the drive-thru for a crisp midday pick-me-up, this stack guarantees you'll never go thirsty. Bid now to secure your ultimate lemonade stash!
*Please note: Cane's generously donated TWO sets of 50 so there are two listings for this item!
*Valid for 90 days!
Estimated Value: $135
Starting bid
This piece features a striking, rectangular bar pendant of natural Chrysocolla, donated by local jeweler, Eclectic Sol Studio. The stone boasts a stunning mix of deep turquoise, seafoam green, and subtle earthy matrix inclusions.
The gemstone bar is neatly integrated directly into the chain using precise, handmade 14k gold-fill wire wrapping. Suspended horizontally-to-vertical at the center of a delicate 16” cable chain, with clear lines and rich, natural color.
Estimated Value: $60
Starting bid
Satisfy your hunger and show off your love for Cane's with this ultimate fan package, donated by Raising Cane's!
This vibrant red insulated cooler bag comes with 2 delicious meals and exclusive brand swag.
What's Included:
Starting bid
Your lunch (and dinner... and lunch tomorrow.. and the next day...) covered! Bid on this incredible bundle of 20 Chick-fil-A "Be Our Guest" cards, generously donated by Chick Fil A!
With the use of each card, you get to choose one of Chick-fil-A's most popular signature entrees:
Whether you want to treat the whole office, stock up for family road trips, or just keep a stash in your glove box for your next drive-thru craving, this pack of 20 offers ultimate convenience and delicious flexibility!
*Note: Can be used at any non-licensed CFA location (some exclusions include airports and Mall CFAs)
Estimated value: $140
Starting bid
This piece features a gorgeous, smooth teardrop briolette pendant of natural Swiss Opal, donated by local jeweler, Eclectic Sol Studio. The stone highlights layered bands of mossy forest green, soft sage, and creamy white.
The teardrop stone is beautifully integrated directly into the chain with tight, elegant, handmade 14k gold-fill wire wrapping around its cap. Suspended at the center of a delicate 18” cable chain, this necklace sits at a classic, versatile length that is perfect for everyday wear.
Estimated value: $65
Starting bid
Give the gift of endless fun with this $50 gift card to 4 Treasures Adventure Park – Eau Claire’s ultimate indoor playground!
Located at 2615 Mall Drive, 4 Treasures offers over 10,000 sq ft of exciting adventures for kids 12 & under, including:
Perfect for burning off energy on rainy days, birthday celebrations, or just a fun family outing. The gift card never expires and can be used toward admission, parties, snacks at the café, or arcade games.
Starting bid
Treat your four-legged best friend to the ultimate high-value, locally made, reward! Featuring four bags of high-end, single-ingredient treats, donated by Doggone Delicacies. Handcrafted with love, these gourmet treats are perfect for training, sensitive stomachs, or just showing your pup some extra appreciation.
Free from fillers and artificial preservatives!
What’s Included:
Estimated Value: $55
Starting bid
Don’t let your beautiful blooms fade away! Whether it’s a wedding bouquet, anniversary arrangement, memorial flowers, or a vibrant clipping from your own backyard garden, The Preserved Peony transforms your meaningful florals into stunning, functional works of art.
This $100 gift certificate donated by The Preserved Peony opens the door to an array of breathtaking, handcrafted preservation options. All florals are carefully dried and cast in resin, creating a timeless keepsake you will treasure forever.
The winner can apply this $100 certificate toward any incredible preservation services, including:
Starting bid
Bring the ultimate Wisconsin supper club experience home with this premium, custom cocktail basket, donated by the historic Bibinger’s in Slinger, WI! Perfect for the craft cocktail enthusiast or anyone who appreciates a flawless pour, this beautifully curated wicker basket features everything you need to mix up Bibinger’s signature Cherry Maple Old Fashioned. Whether you're hosting friends or enjoying a cozy night in, this complete set offers an authentic taste of Wisconsin tradition.
Starting bid
Experience the Beauty of the Wisconsin Woods!
Gather your family or friends for an unforgettable outdoor adventure with a 1-hour guided trail ride for 4 people, donated by Frontier Stables, LLC. Whether you are an experienced rider or a first-timer, this is the perfect opportunity to unplug, connect with nature, and explore scenic wooded trails on horseback while experiencing a rich heritage of horse companionship spanning generations.
About Frontier Stables: Deeply rooted in local history, Frontier Stables has been a beloved family-owned fixture for decades. Its origins began years ago as part of the Birchwood Beach Resort. In 1994, a family member established the property as Frontier Trails. Keeping the legacy close to home, the stable was purchased in 2014 by the current owners from their father's cousins, officially renaming it Frontier Stables.
Item Details:
Estimated Value: $120.00
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect Wisconsin summer day, featuring a Leinenkugel’s Kanga Cooler, Summer Shandy, and set of 4 limited edition Leinenkugel's fish series pint glasses perfect for the cabin, lake, or campfire, plus a Summer Shandy (toy) for your furry best friend.
*Note: Alcohol cannot be shipped, bidder should be local to Eau Claire area or able to have a friend/family member pick-up.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Bring vibrant color and overflowing beauty to your porch or patio with this stunning 12” hanging basket, donated by Down to Earth Garden Center.
*Actual basket colors may vary
Estimated Value: $45–$60
Starting bid
A thoughtfully curated collection of stylish boutique favorites, donated by West Kind Co. Salon + Boutique.
What'sIncluded:
Estimated Value: $60
Starting bid
A premium assortment of Nylabone dog chews and treats, donated by Nylabone Cares! Perfect for the dog lover in your life or as a special surprise for your own furry friend.
What's Included:
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
Bring the spa to your pup with a luxury, red-carpet mobile grooming service parked right at your door, donated by Hound Around Town.
Service Details:
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Give the gift of memories that last a lifetime, and self-care, donated by Southern Fire Photography.
$200 Southern Fire Photography Gift Certificate may be applied toward:
✨ Pet Photos
✨Family Sessions
✨ Senior Portraits
✨ Maternity Sessions
✨ Couples / Engagement Sessions
✨ Weddings
✨ Event Photography
✨ Creative / Specialty Sessions
✨ Professional Prints & Wall Art
✨ Digital Image Purchases
✨ Photography Merchandise
Terms & Conditions:
• Valid for $200 toward any Southern Fire Photography purchase or service
• Non-transferable
• No cash value
• Cannot be redeemed for cash, credit, or prior purchases
• Subject to scheduling availability
• Standard booking policies may apply for reserved sessions
What's Included in the Self-Care Basket:
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Luxury chicken-keeping starter or upgrade bundle! Perfect for backyard chicken enthusiasts, donated by Dr. Amber Gooden.
What's included:
Great gift for homesteaders or anyone who loves their flock!
Estimated Value: $60
Starting bid
Capture the heart of farmhouse charm with this stunning, hand-painted original depiction of three cows in a pastoral field, painted and donated by Nanc Kvapil. Set in a lush meadow dotted with daisies against a soft blue and white cloud sky, this piece is one of a kind.
The artwork is framed for a professional finish.
Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
Grab your boots and get ready for an unforgettable night of incredible country music! This is your chance to see the multi-PLATINUM, GRAMMY® Award-winning Zac Brown Band live on their highly anticipated Love & Fear Tour, generously donated by Big Country KTWB 92.5. Even better? The incredible country-rock duo Brothers Osborne is joining the lineup as special guests!
Skip the online queues and ticket fees while securing fantastic lower-level seats to a sold-out atmosphere.
Event Details:
Estimated Value: $300
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