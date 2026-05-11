Finding Eden Rescue Inc
Finding Eden Rescue Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Finding Eden Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Finding Eden Rescue Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Bid to Build Eden

50 Free Raising Cane's Lemonades! (#1) item
50 Free Raising Cane's Lemonades! (#1)
$25

Starting bid

If you can't get enough of the famous, freshly-squeezed lemonade from Raising Cane's, this is the ultimate jackpot for you!

Generously donated by Raising Cane's, this is an incredible stack of 50 "Be Our Guest" cards, each valid for a free, refreshing 22 oz. lemonade. Keep them all for yourself to enjoy a sweet treat all summer long, or share them with friends and family.


Whether you're pairing it with their famous chicken fingers or just stopping by the drive-thru for a crisp midday pick-me-up, this stack guarantees you'll never go thirsty. Bid now to secure your ultimate lemonade stash!

*Please note: Cane's generously donated TWO sets of 50 so there are two listings for this item!
*Valid for 90 days!

Estimated Value: $135

50 Raising Cane's Lemonades! (#2) item
50 Raising Cane's Lemonades! (#2)
$25

Starting bid

If you can't get enough of the famous, freshly-squeezed lemonade from Raising Cane's, this is the ultimate jackpot for you!

Generously donated by Raising Cane's, this is an incredible stack of 50 "Be Our Guest" cards, each valid for a free, refreshing 22 oz. lemonade. Keep them all for yourself to enjoy a sweet treat all summer long, or share them with friends and family.


Whether you're pairing it with their famous chicken fingers or just stopping by the drive-thru for a crisp midday pick-me-up, this stack guarantees you'll never go thirsty. Bid now to secure your ultimate lemonade stash!

*Please note: Cane's generously donated TWO sets of 50 so there are two listings for this item!
*Valid for 90 days!

Estimated Value: $135

Wrapped Chrysocolla Bar Pendant Necklace item
Wrapped Chrysocolla Bar Pendant Necklace
$20

Starting bid

This piece features a striking, rectangular bar pendant of natural Chrysocolla, donated by local jeweler, Eclectic Sol Studio. The stone boasts a stunning mix of deep turquoise, seafoam green, and subtle earthy matrix inclusions.

The gemstone bar is neatly integrated directly into the chain using precise, handmade 14k gold-fill wire wrapping. Suspended horizontally-to-vertical at the center of a delicate 16” cable chain, with clear lines and rich, natural color.

Estimated Value: $60

Raising Cane’s Ultimate Swag & Dinner Basket item
Raising Cane’s Ultimate Swag & Dinner Basket item
Raising Cane’s Ultimate Swag & Dinner Basket
$25

Starting bid

Satisfy your hunger and show off your love for Cane's with this ultimate fan package, donated by Raising Cane's!
This vibrant red insulated cooler bag comes with 2 delicious meals and exclusive brand swag.

What's Included:

  • Dinner for 2 on Cane's: Two Free Combo Meal cards and two Free 22 oz. Lemonade cards to satisfy your Cane's cravings.
  • The Gear: A high-quality insulated red cooler bag, and a classic Raising Cane’s T-shirt
  • The Swag: One Cane's drink koozie, two keychains, two fridge magnets, and two pens
  • The Mascot: An adorable, plush "Cane" stuffed animal dog that actually barks when squeezed!

    Estimated Value: $130
20 Chick-Fil-A cards! item
20 Chick-Fil-A cards! item
20 Chick-Fil-A cards! item
20 Chick-Fil-A cards!
$30

Starting bid

Your lunch (and dinner... and lunch tomorrow.. and the next day...) covered! Bid on this incredible bundle of 20 Chick-fil-A "Be Our Guest" cards, generously donated by Chick Fil A!

With the use of each card, you get to choose one of Chick-fil-A's most popular signature entrees:

  • Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwich
  • Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Whether you want to treat the whole office, stock up for family road trips, or just keep a stash in your glove box for your next drive-thru craving, this pack of 20 offers ultimate convenience and delicious flexibility!

*Note: Can be used at any non-licensed CFA location (some exclusions include airports and Mall CFAs)

Estimated value: $140

Swiss Opal Teardrop Pendant Necklace item
Swiss Opal Teardrop Pendant Necklace
$20

Starting bid

This piece features a gorgeous, smooth teardrop briolette pendant of natural Swiss Opal, donated by local jeweler, Eclectic Sol Studio. The stone highlights layered bands of mossy forest green, soft sage, and creamy white.

The teardrop stone is beautifully integrated directly into the chain with tight, elegant, handmade 14k gold-fill wire wrapping around its cap. Suspended at the center of a delicate 18” cable chain, this necklace sits at a classic, versatile length that is perfect for everyday wear.

Estimated value: $65

4 Treasures Adventure Park Extravaganza! item
4 Treasures Adventure Park Extravaganza! item
4 Treasures Adventure Park Extravaganza! item
4 Treasures Adventure Park Extravaganza! item
4 Treasures Adventure Park Extravaganza!
$25

Starting bid

Give the gift of endless fun with this $50 gift card to 4 Treasures Adventure Park – Eau Claire’s ultimate indoor playground!

Located at 2615 Mall Drive, 4 Treasures offers over 10,000 sq ft of exciting adventures for kids 12 & under, including:

  • Massive soft play structures & slides
  • Ninja warrior course
  • Interactive games & arcade
  • Toddler area
  • Themed party rooms

Perfect for burning off energy on rainy days, birthday celebrations, or just a fun family outing. The gift card never expires and can be used toward admission, parties, snacks at the café, or arcade games.

Bone-Appétit! item
Bone-Appétit!
$20

Starting bid

Treat your four-legged best friend to the ultimate high-value, locally made, reward! Featuring four bags of high-end, single-ingredient treats, donated by Doggone Delicacies. Handcrafted with love, these gourmet treats are perfect for training, sensitive stomachs, or just showing your pup some extra appreciation.

Free from fillers and artificial preservatives!

What’s Included:

  • 1 bag Dried Beef Lung (8 oz)
  • 1 bag Freeze Dried Beef Liver
  • 1 bag Freeze Dried Lamb Liver (4 oz)
  • 1 bagFreeze Dried Beef Heart (3 oz)



Estimated Value: $55

Preserve Your Precious Memories with The Preserved Peony! item
Preserve Your Precious Memories with The Preserved Peony! item
Preserve Your Precious Memories with The Preserved Peony! item
Preserve Your Precious Memories with The Preserved Peony! item
Preserve Your Precious Memories with The Preserved Peony! item
Preserve Your Precious Memories with The Preserved Peony! item
Preserve Your Precious Memories with The Preserved Peony!
$40

Starting bid

Don’t let your beautiful blooms fade away! Whether it’s a wedding bouquet, anniversary arrangement, memorial flowers, or a vibrant clipping from your own backyard garden, The Preserved Peony transforms your meaningful florals into stunning, functional works of art.


This $100 gift certificate donated by The Preserved Peony opens the door to an array of breathtaking, handcrafted preservation options. All florals are carefully dried and cast in resin, creating a timeless keepsake you will treasure forever.


The winner can apply this $100 certificate toward any incredible preservation services, including:

  • Statement Furniture: Eye-catching side tables that make your flowers the centerpiece of the room.
  • Home Decor: Elegant resin bookends, display trays, blocks, and letters.
  • Wearable Art: Custom jewelry, keeping your special memories close to your heart.
  • Wedding Bouquet Preservation: The ultimate way for brides to immortalize their big day.


    *Note: Bidders can be located anywhere in the US, as flowers can be shipped following special instructions from The Preserved Peony!

    Estimated Value: $100
Bibinger’s Cherry Maple Old Fashioned Basket item
Bibinger’s Cherry Maple Old Fashioned Basket
$40

Starting bid

Bring the ultimate Wisconsin supper club experience home with this premium, custom cocktail basket, donated by the historic Bibinger’s in Slinger, WI! Perfect for the craft cocktail enthusiast or anyone who appreciates a flawless pour, this beautifully curated wicker basket features everything you need to mix up Bibinger’s signature Cherry Maple Old Fashioned. Whether you're hosting friends or enjoying a cozy night in, this complete set offers an authentic taste of Wisconsin tradition.

What’s Included:

  • 2 Bottles of Bibinger’s Signature Cherry Maple Brandy Old Fashioned: Experience a premium, professionally pre-mixed twist on the classic Wisconsin cocktail, bottled for your convenience.
  • 2 Bibinger’s Lowball Glasses: High-quality, custom-etched glassware designed for the perfect muddle.
  • Branded Wooden Muddler: An essential tool for releasing the vibrant citrus oils of your garnish.
  • Custom Leatherette Flask: Sleek, portable, and beautifully debossed with the Bibinger’s logo.
  • Jar of Premium Cocktail Cherries: The crucial finishing touch for an authentic, top-shelf garnish.
  • Tshirt in your size

    *Please note: Alcohol cannot be shipped. Winner must arrange pickup

    Estimated Value: $150
Guided 4-Person Trail Ride at Frontier Stables item
Guided 4-Person Trail Ride at Frontier Stables
$60

Starting bid

Experience the Beauty of the Wisconsin Woods!

Gather your family or friends for an unforgettable outdoor adventure with a 1-hour guided trail ride for 4 people, donated by Frontier Stables, LLC. Whether you are an experienced rider or a first-timer, this is the perfect opportunity to unplug, connect with nature, and explore scenic wooded trails on horseback while experiencing a rich heritage of horse companionship spanning generations.

About Frontier Stables: Deeply rooted in local history, Frontier Stables has been a beloved family-owned fixture for decades. Its origins began years ago as part of the Birchwood Beach Resort. In 1994, a family member established the property as Frontier Trails. Keeping the legacy close to home, the stable was purchased in 2014 by the current owners from their father's cousins, officially renaming it Frontier Stables.

Item Details:

  • Included: A 1-hour guided trail ride for up to four (4) people.
  • Location: Frontier Stables, LLC (Exploring the beautiful woods of Wisconsin).
  • Age Requirement: Riders must be 7 and older.

Estimated Value: $120.00

Leinie’s Summer Starter Pack item
Leinie’s Summer Starter Pack item
Leinie’s Summer Starter Pack
$45

Starting bid

Everything you need for the perfect Wisconsin summer day, featuring a Leinenkugel’s Kanga Cooler, Summer Shandy, and set of 4 limited edition Leinenkugel's fish series pint glasses perfect for the cabin, lake, or campfire, plus a Summer Shandy (toy) for your furry best friend.

*Note: Alcohol cannot be shipped, bidder should be local to Eau Claire area or able to have a friend/family member pick-up.

Estimated Value: $150

Down to Earth 12" Hanging Basket item
Down to Earth 12" Hanging Basket
$15

Starting bid

Bring vibrant color and overflowing beauty to your porch or patio with this stunning 12” hanging basket, donated by Down to Earth Garden Center.
*Actual basket colors may vary

Estimated Value: $45–$60

West Kind Co. Cozy Collection item
West Kind Co. Cozy Collection item
West Kind Co. Cozy Collection
$25

Starting bid

A thoughtfully curated collection of stylish boutique favorites, donated by West Kind Co. Salon + Boutique.

What'sIncluded:

  • Geometry kitchen tea towel
  • Panache Apparel Co. earrings
  • Andi claw clip
  • Stoneware mug
  • Small wicker hot pad


Estimated Value: $60

Nylabone Dog Chew Toy & Treat Gift Basket item
Nylabone Dog Chew Toy & Treat Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

A premium assortment of Nylabone dog chews and treats, donated by Nylabone Cares! Perfect for the dog lover in your life or as a special surprise for your own furry friend.

What's Included:

  • Multiple large bags of Natural Nubz Edible Chews (Peanut Butter & other flavors)
  • Nubz Flavor Bursts with real bacon bits
  • Various Power Chew toys (Teddy Bone, etc.)
  • Heart-shaped and bone-shaped durable chew toys
  • Dental chews and long-lasting indestructible-style chews
  • Real meat-infused options (beef & chicken flavors)

Estimated Value: $120

Mobile Dog Grooming – Hound Around Town item
Mobile Dog Grooming – Hound Around Town
$50

Starting bid

Bring the spa to your pup with a luxury, red-carpet mobile grooming service parked right at your door, donated by Hound Around Town.

Service Details:

  • $150 value (about an hour and a half dog grooming session!)
  • Valid within 10 miles of West Bend, WI.
  • Expires January 2027


Estimated Value: $150

Southern Fire Photography Photo Session + Basket! item
Southern Fire Photography Photo Session + Basket! item
Southern Fire Photography Photo Session + Basket! item
Southern Fire Photography Photo Session + Basket!
$35

Starting bid

Give the gift of memories that last a lifetime, and self-care, donated by Southern Fire Photography.


$200 Southern Fire Photography Gift Certificate may be applied toward:


✨ Pet Photos
✨Family Sessions

✨ Senior Portraits

✨ Maternity Sessions

✨ Couples / Engagement Sessions

✨ Weddings

✨ Event Photography

✨ Creative / Specialty Sessions

✨ Professional Prints & Wall Art

✨ Digital Image Purchases

✨ Photography Merchandise


Terms & Conditions:

• Valid for $200 toward any Southern Fire Photography purchase or service

• Non-transferable

• No cash value

• Cannot be redeemed for cash, credit, or prior purchases

• Subject to scheduling availability

• Standard booking policies may apply for reserved sessions



What's Included in the Self-Care Basket:

  • Pink Zebra Happy Thoughts simmer pot
  • Pink Zebra Water Cactus scent
  • Champagne Rose body lotion
  • Betty Boop fuzzy slippers )
  • Olive & June mini mani/pedi set
  • Posh Word of Mouth lip masks
  • Word Hunt puzzle book
  • Ghost Girl book
  • Foot peel mask
  • Face mask
  • Makeup remover washcloth
  • $200 gift certificate to Southern Fire Photography


Estimated Value: $300

Chicken Lover’s Bundle item
Chicken Lover’s Bundle item
Chicken Lover’s Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Luxury chicken-keeping starter or upgrade bundle! Perfect for backyard chicken enthusiasts, donated by Dr. Amber Gooden.

What's included:

  • MannaPro Garden Delight Poultry Treat (large bag)
  • Good Eggs Wash – Natural enzyme cleaner for cleaning eggs
  • Cute ceramic egg washer / scrubber
  • Gold wire egg collapsible basket
  • Chicken-themed kitchen towels (2)
  • Glass tumbler with straw
  • 2-tier wooden egg holder / drying rack (holds 24+ eggs)

Great gift for homesteaders or anyone who loves their flock!

Estimated Value: $60

Cow & Daisy Framed Painting item
Cow & Daisy Framed Painting item
Cow & Daisy Framed Painting item
Cow & Daisy Framed Painting
$65

Starting bid

Capture the heart of farmhouse charm with this stunning, hand-painted original depiction of three cows in a pastoral field, painted and donated by Nanc Kvapil. Set in a lush meadow dotted with daisies against a soft blue and white cloud sky, this piece is one of a kind.

The artwork is framed for a professional finish.

Estimated Value: $125

Zac Brown Band Live in Sioux Falls! 2 Lower-Level Tickets item
Zac Brown Band Live in Sioux Falls! 2 Lower-Level Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Grab your boots and get ready for an unforgettable night of incredible country music! This is your chance to see the multi-PLATINUM, GRAMMY® Award-winning Zac Brown Band live on their highly anticipated Love & Fear Tour, generously donated by Big Country KTWB 92.5. Even better? The incredible country-rock duo Brothers Osborne is joining the lineup as special guests!

Skip the online queues and ticket fees while securing fantastic lower-level seats to a sold-out atmosphere.

Event Details:

  • Date & Time: Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)
  • Venue: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD
  • Seating Location: Section 109, Row W, Seats 7 & 8 (Premium lower-concourse seating with great visibility and sound)
  • Tickets to be transferred via the AXS app to winning bidder


Estimated Value: $300

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!