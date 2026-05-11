Bid to Build Eden

If you can't get enough of the famous, freshly-squeezed lemonade from Raising Cane's, this is the ultimate jackpot for you!



Generously donated by Raising Cane's, this is an incredible stack of 50 "Be Our Guest" cards, each valid for a free, refreshing 22 oz. lemonade. Keep them all for yourself to enjoy a sweet treat all summer long, or share them with friends and family.





Whether you're pairing it with their famous chicken fingers or just stopping by the drive-thru for a crisp midday pick-me-up, this stack guarantees you'll never go thirsty. Bid now to secure your ultimate lemonade stash!



*Please note: Cane's generously donated TWO sets of 50 so there are two listings for this item!

*Valid for 90 days!



Estimated Value: $135