Junior League of Boston

Hosted by

Junior League of Boston

About this event

Sales closed

Bid with JL Boston: 120th Anniversary Tea (2026)

Pick-up location

112 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116, USA

1. The Village Works One-Month Coworking Pass ($200 Value) item
1. The Village Works One-Month Coworking Pass ($200 Value) item
1. The Village Works One-Month Coworking Pass ($200 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Harmonize work + life. Enjoy a high-performance space designed for your health, happiness and productivity, serving solo workers, work-from-homers, and startup teams in Brookline Village, Jamaica Plain, and nearby.


Details:

  • Valid for one month of flex co-working OR one 2-hour meeting during weekday business hours
  • Expires June 30, 2027


Courtesy of The Village Works.

2. Private, 60-minute Test Prep Session ($300 value) item
2. Private, 60-minute Test Prep Session ($300 value) item
2. Private, 60-minute Test Prep Session ($300 value)
$75

Starting bid

Receive 60 minutes of personalized, one-on-one test prep for the SAT, ACT, ISEE, or SSAT with Dr. Robert D. Kohen, an experienced educator and test prep specialist. Dr. Kohen helps students identify growth areas, simplify challenging material, build strong study skills, and boost confidence while easing test anxiety. He holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and has taught at both Harvard and The Dalton School.


Details:

  • Market value: $300
  • Session conducted via Zoom
  • Expires six (6) months from purchase date
  • Subject to availability; early booking recommended


Courtesy of Dr. Robert D. Kohen

3. Private, 60-minute College Admissions Consulting ($300) item
3. Private, 60-minute College Admissions Consulting ($300) item
3. Private, 60-minute College Admissions Consulting ($300)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a 60-minute private college admissions consultation with independent educational consultant Dr. Robert D. Kohen. Session topics may include application strategy, essay and application feedback, course selection, extracurricular planning, personalized college list development, majors and academic pathways, summer planning, interview preparation, and letters of recommendation.

Dr. Kohen holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a Certificate in College Admissions and Career Planning from UC Berkeley, and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia University. He has evaluated applications at highly selective institutions, including Northeastern University, and has been featured in U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Business Insider, and the New York Post. He is a member of IECA, HECA, NACAC, and NYSACAC.


Details:

  • Market value: $300
  • Session conducted via Zoom
  • Expires six (6) months from purchase date
  • Subject to availability; early booking recommended

Courtesy of Dr. Robert D. Kohen

4. Private, 60-minute Math or Writing Tutoring ($250 value) item
4. Private, 60-minute Math or Writing Tutoring ($250 value) item
4. Private, 60-minute Math or Writing Tutoring ($250 value)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a 60-minute personalized, one-on-one math or writing tutoring session with Dr. Robert D. Kohen, available for middle school and high school students (through pre-calculus). Dr. Kohen specializes in improving grades, identifying areas for growth, simplifying complex material, building strong study skills, easing academic anxiety, and instilling confidence.


Dr. Kohen holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University, where he was recognized with distinction by the Dean of Harvard College for his teaching, and has taught at The Dalton School. He completed graduate coursework in instructional strategies for executive functioning, learning differences, ADHD, and ASD from Landmark College and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia University.


Details:

  • Market value: $250
  • Session conducted via Zoom
  • Expires six (6) months from purchase date
  • Subject to availability; early booking recommended
5. Emilie Gold Tennis Bracelet ($100 value) item
5. Emilie Gold Tennis Bracelet ($100 value) item
5. Emilie Gold Tennis Bracelet ($100 value)
$40

Starting bid

Features a small pendant with crystal accented (and adjustable!) 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass chain inspired by timeless tennis styles. This bracelet is sure to become a go-to.


Courtesy of Kendra Scott.

6. French Confections Gift Set ($80 value) item
6. French Confections Gift Set ($80 value)
$30

Starting bid

Indulge in fine provisions with this Parisian-themed gift set. Features The St. Agrestis Phony Negroni, fruit gems, marzipan, and more.


Courtesy of Nouvelle Maison.

7. Industrious 4-Day Coworking Certificate ($240 Value) item
7. Industrious 4-Day Coworking Certificate ($240 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Work from Industrious Boston's light-filled common areas, grab a phone room when you need it, and stay caffeinated and fueled all day long.


Details:

  • Valid for 4 visits at any Industrious Boston, Cambridge, & Dedham location.
  • Expires December 31, 2026.


Courtesy of Industrious Boston.

8. Idea Space One-Month Coworking Pass ($150 Value) item
8. Idea Space One-Month Coworking Pass ($150 Value) item
8. Idea Space One-Month Coworking Pass ($150 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Join Boston's brightest minds at Idea Space. Enjoy a flexible, modern workspace designed for today’s professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote teams.


Details:

  • Valid for one month of shared co-working space.
  • Expires December 31, 2026.


Courtesy of Idea Space Boston.

9. JL Boston Commemorative Pendant Necklace ($120 value) item
9. JL Boston Commemorative Pendant Necklace ($120 value) item
9. JL Boston Commemorative Pendant Necklace ($120 value)
$50

Starting bid

Features a commemorative pendant symbolizing JL Boston's historic, Newbury Street headquarters. Brass chain.


Courtesy of JL Boston.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!