Bid with JL Boston: 120th Anniversary Tea (2026)

Enjoy a 60-minute private college admissions consultation with independent educational consultant Dr. Robert D. Kohen. Session topics may include application strategy, essay and application feedback, course selection, extracurricular planning, personalized college list development, majors and academic pathways, summer planning, interview preparation, and letters of recommendation.

Dr. Kohen holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a Certificate in College Admissions and Career Planning from UC Berkeley, and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia University. He has evaluated applications at highly selective institutions, including Northeastern University, and has been featured in U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Business Insider, and the New York Post. He is a member of IECA, HECA, NACAC, and NYSACAC.





Details:

Market value: $300

Session conducted via Zoom

Expires six (6) months from purchase date

Subject to availability; early booking recommended

Courtesy of Dr. Robert D. Kohen