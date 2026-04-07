Bid with JL Boston: 120th Anniversary Tea (2026)

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Harmonize work + life. Enjoy a high-performance space designed for your health, happiness and productivity, serving solo workers, work-from-homers, and startup teams in Brookline Village, Jamaica Plain, and nearby.
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Courtesy of The Village Works.
Starting bid
Receive 60 minutes of personalized, one-on-one test prep for the SAT, ACT, ISEE, or SSAT with Dr. Robert D. Kohen, an experienced educator and test prep specialist. Dr. Kohen helps students identify growth areas, simplify challenging material, build strong study skills, and boost confidence while easing test anxiety. He holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and has taught at both Harvard and The Dalton School.
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Courtesy of Dr. Robert D. Kohen
Starting bid
Enjoy a 60-minute private college admissions consultation with independent educational consultant Dr. Robert D. Kohen. Session topics may include application strategy, essay and application feedback, course selection, extracurricular planning, personalized college list development, majors and academic pathways, summer planning, interview preparation, and letters of recommendation.
Dr. Kohen holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a Certificate in College Admissions and Career Planning from UC Berkeley, and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia University. He has evaluated applications at highly selective institutions, including Northeastern University, and has been featured in U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Business Insider, and the New York Post. He is a member of IECA, HECA, NACAC, and NYSACAC.
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Courtesy of Dr. Robert D. Kohen
Starting bid
Enjoy a 60-minute personalized, one-on-one math or writing tutoring session with Dr. Robert D. Kohen, available for middle school and high school students (through pre-calculus). Dr. Kohen specializes in improving grades, identifying areas for growth, simplifying complex material, building strong study skills, easing academic anxiety, and instilling confidence.
Dr. Kohen holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University, where he was recognized with distinction by the Dean of Harvard College for his teaching, and has taught at The Dalton School. He completed graduate coursework in instructional strategies for executive functioning, learning differences, ADHD, and ASD from Landmark College and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia University.
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Starting bid
Features a small pendant with crystal accented (and adjustable!) 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass chain inspired by timeless tennis styles. This bracelet is sure to become a go-to.
Courtesy of Kendra Scott.
Starting bid
Indulge in fine provisions with this Parisian-themed gift set. Features The St. Agrestis Phony Negroni, fruit gems, marzipan, and more.
Courtesy of Nouvelle Maison.
Starting bid
Work from Industrious Boston's light-filled common areas, grab a phone room when you need it, and stay caffeinated and fueled all day long.
Details:
Courtesy of Industrious Boston.
Starting bid
Join Boston's brightest minds at Idea Space. Enjoy a flexible, modern workspace designed for today’s professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote teams.
Details:
Courtesy of Idea Space Boston.
Starting bid
Features a commemorative pendant symbolizing JL Boston's historic, Newbury Street headquarters. Brass chain.
Courtesy of JL Boston.
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