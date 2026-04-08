Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind, handmade Pride quilt was created Sarah Aleda Cook for Bid With Pride 💖
Queen-sized and full of care, color, and intention — this is more than a quilt. It’s a piece of community.
Perfect for your home or as a meaningful gift, this item represents the spirit of Pride Northshore and the people who make it possible.
Every bid supports LGBTQ+ community, visibility, and connection on the Northshore 🌈
(Valued at $1,200)
This item will be ready for pickup the first week of June.
Starting bid
Ready to turn your next tattoo idea into something real?
This $300 gift certificate from Halle Cooper @hexhalle is your chance to work with a talented artist and create something uniquely you.
Whether it’s your first piece or adding to your collection, this is a chance to celebrate self-expression, identity, and art that lasts.
⮕ Value: $300
⮕ Use toward custom tattoo work
⮕ Perfect for first-timers or seasoned collectors
Take home something meaningful—and support local LGBTQ+ community programming while you’re at it 💖
Starting bid
A full season of local theater — plus snacks 👀
Enjoy season tickets to 30 by Ninety, a beloved Northshore community theater, along with a $50 gift card for concessions.
Perfect for a date night, friend outings, or anyone who loves live performance 💖
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and keeps community events thriving.
(Valued at $400)
Starting bid
If your business isn’t getting the response you expected, the issue is often simpler than it looks:
people don’t fully understand what you offer or why it matters.
This session is designed to fix that.
Slay Channel is run by Remy JF Thompson, co-founder of Queer Northshore.
This session uses the same approach that helped grow Queer Northshore from 75 members to over 4,000 in less than 4 years.
You’ll get a focused review of your website, profile, or offer, along with clear insight into where people get confused, lose interest, or don’t take action.
This is typically offered as part of larger strategy work; this session is a rare standalone opportunity.
Includes:
Perfect for small business owners, artists, creators, and service providers who want their work to actually make sense to the people they’re trying to reach.
Learn more at www.slay.channel
(Valued at $350)
Starting bid
An unforgettable night out — with a twist 👀
Enjoy two tickets to House of Maeve’s Secret Table Society Mystery Dinner, an immersive dining experience full of intrigue, storytelling, and surprises.
Perfect for a date night or a unique night out with a friend 💖
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and helps create spaces for LGBTQ+ community and connection on the Northshore 🌈
(Valued at $250)
Starting bid
Bring a little light (and a lot of feeling) into your space.
This handcrafted stained glass heart captures rolling waves beneath a glowing sunset—warm, vibrant, and full of movement. When the light hits just right, it comes alive with color, making it a beautiful reminder of connection, resilience, and joy.
A perfect piece for a window, a cozy corner, or anywhere you want a little extra glow.
Starting bid
Handmade with care and intention, this knitted shawl features the colors of the trans flag.
A beautiful, wearable piece of Pride — perfect for staying cozy while showing up and being seen 💖
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and LGBTQ+ visibility on the Northshore.
Care Instructions: Machine Wash - Cold, Delicate and Lay Flat to Dry
Pattern: Afternoon at the Louvre by Michelle Miller (Fickle Knitter Design)
Yarn: Berroco Remix Light
(Valued at $250)
Starting bid
A beautiful 14x16 painting of a white heron by local artist John Carambat.
A calming, nature-inspired piece that would brighten any space 💖
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and helps create spaces for connection and community.
Starting bid
A stunning, handcrafted piece by local jeweler Gogo Jewelry 💖
This necklace features sterling silver paired with anodized aluminum in vibrant green.
Whether you wear it to Pride or every day, this piece is a beautiful way to show up and be seen 🌈
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and helps build spaces where LGBTQ+ people can connect and belong.
Starting bid
Serving sparkle. Serving drama. Serving main character energy.
This disco-inspired headpiece from Mae Flower’s Millinery is made to turn heads—whether you’re hitting the dance floor, showing up for Pride, or just living your most fabulous life.
Think shimmer, shine, and just the right amount of extra ✨
Perfect for:
→ Pride events
→ Festivals + parties
→ Photoshoots
→ Anyone ready to be that person in the room
Wear it. Own it. Be unforgettable.
Every bid supports Pride Northshore 🌈
Starting bid
Capture something meaningful 💖
This photo session with local photographer Dusty Cooper includes:
⮕ Up to 4 people
⮕ 25 professionally edited images
Perfect for couples, families, friends, or just celebrating yourself 🌈
Whether it’s for Pride, a milestone, or just because — this is a chance to create lasting memories.
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and helps build spaces where our community can be seen and celebrated.
Starting bid
A true Louisiana classic—on canvas.
This 11x14 crawfish painting is created in mixed media with acrylic and alcohol ink, blending vibrant color with local flavor.
Artist: Ashley Franklin
(Designer of the official Pride Northshore poster)
Starting bid
Bring a little jazz history home.
This 8x10 portrait of Louis Armstrong is created in mixed media using acrylic and alcohol ink on canvas—full of movement, color, and soul.
Artist: Ashley Franklin
(Designer of the official Pride Northshore poster)
A bold, expressive piece celebrating an iconic legend.
Starting bid
Brand new Carhartt Force HD 6” waterproof composite toe work boots.
Built for durability, comfort, and getting the job done 💪
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and helps build community on the Northshore.
Starting bid
A little drama, a little devotion, and a lot of personality 👀
This playful gift set includes:
⮕ Notepad + pen
⮕ Two prayer candles
⮕ Bottle of matches
Perfect for sparking conversation (and maybe a little friendly rivalry).
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and helps build LGBTQ+ community on the Northshore 💖
Starting bid
Stylish Kendra Scott earrings — perfect for everyday wear or dressing up.
A dazzling pair that make a great gift (or a treat for yourself) 💖
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and LGBTQ+ community on the Northshore.
Starting bid
A must-have for Tuffy fans 💖
This collectible set features Series 4 Tuffy cards alongside an autographed photo of Dr. Tuffy Love Andrews.
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and the spaces that bring us together.
Starting bid
Curated by a queen 👑
The Tuffy Pride Survival Pack is ready for bidding 💖
Put together by Dr. Tuffy Love Andrews — one of our very own — this kit has everything you need to stay cool, hydrated, and Pride-ready:
⮕ Fan? check
⮕ Snacks? check
⮕ Pride energy? absolutely
Perfect for Pride Northshore or your next sunny day out 🌈
Starting bid
Support local, shop queer-friendly 💖
This set from Black Flower Apparel & Records includes:
⮕ $25 gift certificate
⮕ Branded tumbler
Perfect for treating yourself or discovering something new 🌈
Every bid supports Pride Northshore and the local businesses that show up for our community.
Starting bid
A signed copy of The Fool — written by a local author and ready for your shelf 💖
Perfect for readers who love supporting local voices and discovering something new.
Every bid helps support Pride Northshore and LGBTQ+ community on the Northshore 🌈
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!