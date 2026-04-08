This one-of-a-kind, handmade Pride quilt was created Sarah Aleda Cook for Bid With Pride 💖





Queen-sized and full of care, color, and intention — this is more than a quilt. It’s a piece of community.





Perfect for your home or as a meaningful gift, this item represents the spirit of Pride Northshore and the people who make it possible.





Every bid supports LGBTQ+ community, visibility, and connection on the Northshore 🌈





(Valued at $1,200)





This item will be ready for pickup the first week of June.