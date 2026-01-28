Animal Disaster Relief, Emergency Assistance and More, Inc.

Hosted by

Animal Disaster Relief, Emergency Assistance and More, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Bids for Bowls 2026

Pick-up location

1814 Utility Rd, Rocky Face, GA 30740, USA

7 Feet Round Area Rug item
7 Feet Round Area Rug item
7 Feet Round Area Rug
$10

Starting bid

7 Feet Round Area Rug item
7 Feet Round Area Rug item
7 Feet Round Area Rug
$10

Starting bid

Hair Cut Certificate
$3

Starting bid

This certificate grants the winner one free dry haircut with Kaylee at Everyone's Welcome in Rocky Face. Can be used for men or women.


Donated by Kaylee.

Retail value is approximately $20

Hair Cut Certificate
$3

Starting bid

This certificate grants the winner one free dry haircut with Kaylee at Everyone's Welcome in Rocky Face. Can be used for men or women.


Donated by Kaylee.

Retail value is approximately $20

Handmade Treat Station item
Handmade Treat Station item
Handmade Treat Station
$3

Starting bid

Handmade treat station for pets or kids. Food grade storage containers with dry erase abs blackboard labels.


Wording may vary


Donated by Klarner Kreations.

Retail value is approximately $25.

Handmade Treat Station item
Handmade Treat Station item
Handmade Treat Station
$3

Starting bid

Handmade treat station for pets or kids. Food grade storage containers with dry erase abs blackboard labels.


Wording may vary


Donated by Klarner Kreations.

Retail value is approximately $25.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!