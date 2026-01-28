Bids for Bowls 2026

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
This certificate grants the winner one free dry haircut with Kaylee at Everyone's Welcome in Rocky Face. Can be used for men or women.
Donated by Kaylee.
Retail value is approximately $20
Starting bid
This certificate grants the winner one free dry haircut with Kaylee at Everyone's Welcome in Rocky Face. Can be used for men or women.
Donated by Kaylee.
Retail value is approximately $20
Starting bid
Handmade treat station for pets or kids. Food grade storage containers with dry erase abs blackboard labels.
Wording may vary
Donated by Klarner Kreations.
Retail value is approximately $25.
Starting bid
Handmade treat station for pets or kids. Food grade storage containers with dry erase abs blackboard labels.
Wording may vary
Donated by Klarner Kreations.
Retail value is approximately $25.
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