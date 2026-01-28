Co Operative Nursery Sch

Bids for Tots: The Co-Op Preschool Silent Auction 2026

220 S Main St, Lombard, IL 60148, USA

Little Adventurers Bundle item
Little Adventurers Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Keep the kids active and having a blast! Includes a 4-week pass to My Gym in Wheaton, 2 passes to The Playpen in Glen Ellyn, and 6 passes to Hole and Knolls Mini Golf.


Estimated Value: $200

Sundaes & Silver Screen item
Sundaes & Silver Screen
$20

Starting bid

A sweet treat and movie night rolled into one! Includes 4 tickets to Classic Cinemas and a $25 gift card to Every Day’s a Sundae in Downers Grove, near the Tavoli Theatre.


Estimated Value: $75


Wisconsin Summer Splash item
Wisconsin Summer Splash
$70

Starting bid

Two iconic Wisconsin adventures for the whole family! Includes 4 passes to the Wisconsin State Fair and 4 passes to Noah’s Ark Waterpark.


Estimated Value: $280

Chicago Explorer Adventure item
Chicago Explorer Adventure
$50

Starting bid

See the best of Chicago in one unforgettable day! Includes 4 passes to The Field Museum and 4 rides on the Navy Pier Centennial Wheel.


Estimated Value: $200

An Evening at the Theater
$100

Starting bid

Experience world-class performance in the Loop! Includes 2 tickets to the Chicago Shakespeare Theater for a night of culture and fun.


Estimated Value: $280

Lynfred Winery and a Theatre Experience
$100

Starting bid

Sip and savor the day! Includes a wine tasting for 6 at Lynfred Winery, a bottle of wine, two wine glasses, 2 Dury Lane Theatre tickets, and a $50 Cheesecake Factory gift card.


Estimated Value: $280

DIY Dream Tools
$150

Starting bid

Upgrade your home projects with this premium Dewalt cordless reciprocating saw and Dewalt PowerStack battery & charger—perfect for any DIY enthusiast.


Estimated Value: $500


Discovery Day: Museum Fun
$25

Starting bid

A day full of wonder for all ages! Includes 4 passes to the Museum of Science and Industry.


Estimated Value: $100

Ultimate Wine Night Experience
$100

Starting bid

Host an unforgettable evening! Includes a wine tasting for you and your friends, plus a hosting kit featuring 2 infused olive oils and an infused salt from Olive ‘n Vinnie’s to elevate your spread.


Estimated Value: $300

Ultimate Family Day: Chicago Sports Fun
$100

Starting bid

Action-packed fun for sports lovers! Includes 4 White Sox tickets and 4 Chicago Wolves hockey tickets, plus 4 Zamboni rides.


Estimated Value: $320

Hockey & Baseball Fan Pack
$25

Starting bid

Perfect for Chicago sports fans! Includes 4 Chicago Steel hockey tickets and 4 Kane County Cougars baseball tickets.


Estimated Value: $100

Cooper’s Hawk & Theater Night
$75

Starting bid

Wine, dining, and entertainment in one! Includes Cooper’s Hawk wine tasting for 4, a $50 Lazy Dog Restaurant gift card, and 2 Paramount Theatre tickets.


Estimated Value: $268

Sip, Shop & Style Experience
$150

Starting bid

Bring your friends for a day of wine, shopping, and fun! Includes Kendra Scott Huggie earrings, a Nine West watch, a shopping experience at Jeans and a Cute Top Boutique in Wheaton and a Kate Spade Tote.
Estimated

Value: $600

Family Fun at Chuck E. Cheese & Enchanted Castle
$50

Starting bid

Pizza, play, and fun all in one! Includes a Chuck E. Cheese gift basket & gift card plus an Enchanted Castle voucher for pizza, drinks, and play credits.


Estimated Value: $170

Rest & Refresh Package
$50

Starting bid

Upgrade your home and sleep in comfort! Includes a Blow Dry Style session at Pure Ambiance in Villa Park and 2 Sleep Number pillows (standard).


Estimated Value: $150

Chicago Fire Club Level Experience
$75

Starting bid

Watch the action in style! Includes 4 club-level tickets for the Chicago Fire 2026 season.


Estimated Value: $260


Lulu Moments
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 voucher toward a photo session with Lulu Moments — perfect for family photos, milestones, or updating your favorite memories.


Estimated Value: $100

Family Museum & Arboretum Fun
$50

Starting bid

Explore, play, and learn together! Includes a DuPage Children’s Museum family pass and 6 Morton Arboretum passes.


Estimated Value: $185

Big Screen Experience: TCL 4K TV
$75

Starting bid

Bring the theater home! Includes a TCL 55″ F35-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Fire TV.


Estimated Value: $220

Date Night in the City: Laughs & Dinner
$50

Starting bid

An evening of laughter and dining in River North! Includes 2 Second City tickets and a $75 Flagship Restaurant Group gift card, valid at Blue Sushi Sake Grill or Ghost Donkey in River North.


Estimated Value: $175

Fresh Look, Fresh Confidence
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a professional women’s haircut, shampoo, and blow dry at Roots Hair Parlor in Downers Grove — the perfect treat for a fresh, polished look.


Estimated Value: $60

