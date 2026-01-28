Bids for Tots: The Co-Op Preschool Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Keep the kids active and having a blast! Includes a 4-week pass to My Gym in Wheaton, 2 passes to The Playpen in Glen Ellyn, and 6 passes to Hole and Knolls Mini Golf.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
A sweet treat and movie night rolled into one! Includes 4 tickets to Classic Cinemas and a $25 gift card to Every Day’s a Sundae in Downers Grove, near the Tavoli Theatre.
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Two iconic Wisconsin adventures for the whole family! Includes 4 passes to the Wisconsin State Fair and 4 passes to Noah’s Ark Waterpark.
Estimated Value: $280
Starting bid
See the best of Chicago in one unforgettable day! Includes 4 passes to The Field Museum and 4 rides on the Navy Pier Centennial Wheel.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Experience world-class performance in the Loop! Includes 2 tickets to the Chicago Shakespeare Theater for a night of culture and fun.
Estimated Value: $280
Starting bid
Sip and savor the day! Includes a wine tasting for 6 at Lynfred Winery, a bottle of wine, two wine glasses, 2 Dury Lane Theatre tickets, and a $50 Cheesecake Factory gift card.
Estimated Value: $280
Starting bid
Upgrade your home projects with this premium Dewalt cordless reciprocating saw and Dewalt PowerStack battery & charger—perfect for any DIY enthusiast.
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
A day full of wonder for all ages! Includes 4 passes to the Museum of Science and Industry.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Host an unforgettable evening! Includes a wine tasting for you and your friends, plus a hosting kit featuring 2 infused olive oils and an infused salt from Olive ‘n Vinnie’s to elevate your spread.
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Action-packed fun for sports lovers! Includes 4 White Sox tickets and 4 Chicago Wolves hockey tickets, plus 4 Zamboni rides.
Estimated Value: $320
Starting bid
Perfect for Chicago sports fans! Includes 4 Chicago Steel hockey tickets and 4 Kane County Cougars baseball tickets.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Wine, dining, and entertainment in one! Includes Cooper’s Hawk wine tasting for 4, a $50 Lazy Dog Restaurant gift card, and 2 Paramount Theatre tickets.
Estimated Value: $268
Starting bid
Bring your friends for a day of wine, shopping, and fun! Includes Kendra Scott Huggie earrings, a Nine West watch, a shopping experience at Jeans and a Cute Top Boutique in Wheaton and a Kate Spade Tote.
Estimated
Value: $600
Starting bid
Pizza, play, and fun all in one! Includes a Chuck E. Cheese gift basket & gift card plus an Enchanted Castle voucher for pizza, drinks, and play credits.
Estimated Value: $170
Starting bid
Upgrade your home and sleep in comfort! Includes a Blow Dry Style session at Pure Ambiance in Villa Park and 2 Sleep Number pillows (standard).
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Watch the action in style! Includes 4 club-level tickets for the Chicago Fire 2026 season.
Estimated Value: $260
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 voucher toward a photo session with Lulu Moments — perfect for family photos, milestones, or updating your favorite memories.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Explore, play, and learn together! Includes a DuPage Children’s Museum family pass and 6 Morton Arboretum passes.
Estimated Value: $185
Starting bid
Bring the theater home! Includes a TCL 55″ F35-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Fire TV.
Estimated Value: $220
Starting bid
An evening of laughter and dining in River North! Includes 2 Second City tickets and a $75 Flagship Restaurant Group gift card, valid at Blue Sushi Sake Grill or Ghost Donkey in River North.
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
Enjoy a professional women’s haircut, shampoo, and blow dry at Roots Hair Parlor in Downers Grove — the perfect treat for a fresh, polished look.
Estimated Value: $60
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!