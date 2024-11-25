Give the gift of a Culture Club Membership!

Extra Benefits: One registration for both Culture Trips: Mexico City, Feb. 2025 // Guadalajara Fall, 2025 • One registration for the Mexico City Art Week Culture Trip: Feb. 2025 (registration valued at $300) • One Biennial Culture Club Membership Scholarship for a young community member (valued at $1000 each) • Two tickets to attend the Americas Leadership Luncheon, hosted annually in the fall • Tax Deduction of $1,450

Extra Benefits: One registration for both Culture Trips: Mexico City, Feb. 2025 // Guadalajara Fall, 2025 • One registration for the Mexico City Art Week Culture Trip: Feb. 2025 (registration valued at $300) • One Biennial Culture Club Membership Scholarship for a young community member (valued at $1000 each) • Two tickets to attend the Americas Leadership Luncheon, hosted annually in the fall • Tax Deduction of $1,450

More details...