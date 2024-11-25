Give the gift of a Culture Club Membership!

Promotional price for professionals under 35 years old
Friend
$250
Valid for one year
Extra Benefits:
Exclusive early-bird registration to our international Culture Trips, hosted twice annually: Mexico City, Feb. 2025 // Guadalajara Fall, 2025
Insider (includes 1 Culture Trip Registration)
$1,000
Valid for one year
Extra Benefits:
One Culture Trip Registration, hosted twice annually: Mexico City, Feb. 2025 // Guadalajara Fall, 2025
• One ticket to attend the Americas Leadership Luncheon, hosted annually in the fall • Tax Deduction of $350
Champion (includes 2 Culture Trip Registrations)
$2,500
Valid for one year
Extra Benefits:
One registration for both Culture Trips: Mexico City, Feb. 2025 // Guadalajara Fall, 2025
• One registration for the Mexico City Art Week Culture Trip: Feb. 2025 (registration valued at $300)
• One Biennial Culture Club Membership Scholarship for a young community member (valued at $1000 each)
• Two tickets to attend the Americas Leadership Luncheon, hosted annually in the fall • Tax Deduction of $1,450
