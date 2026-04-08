Baldwinsville Interscholastic Football Club

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Baldwinsville Interscholastic Football Club

About this event

Bville Football Camp & Summer Workouts

Pop Warner Summer Camp Registration
$40

Pop Warner 10U/11U divisions


Dates: 7/6-7/7 (9AM-12PM)


Location: Baker HS Football field


Skippy's Ice Cream on 7/7!


Modified Summer Camp Registration
$105

Grades 7th-8th


Dates: 7/6-7/9 (9AM-12PM)


Location: Baker HS Football field


Food trucks 7/7 - 7/9!

JV & Varsity Summer Camp Registration
$185

Grades 9th-12th


Dates: 7/8-7/9 (9AM-4PM)

Location: Baker HS Football field


Dates: 7/10-7/11

Location: Overnight at Utica College - details will be provided separately


Food trucks on 7/8-7/9!

JV and Varsity Summer Workouts
$155

JV and Varsity eligible players ONLY! Skills/drills with coaching staff


Dates: 6/29-7/1, 7/14-7/16, 7/27-7/30, 8/3-8/6, 8/10-8/11 (7:30AM-10AM Daily)


Location: Durgee JHS (next to baseball field)

Modified Summer Workouts
$95

Modified eligible players ONLY! Skills & drills with coaching staff


Dates: 6/29-7/1, 7/14-7/16, 7/27-7/30, 8/3-8/6, 8/10-8/11 (7:30AM-9AM Daily)


Location: Durgee JHS (next to baseball field)

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