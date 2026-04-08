Bville Football Camp & Summer Workouts

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About this event
Pop Warner 10U/11U divisions
Dates: 7/6-7/7 (9AM-12PM)
Location: Baker HS Football field
Skippy's Ice Cream on 7/7!
Grades 7th-8th
Dates: 7/6-7/9 (9AM-12PM)
Location: Baker HS Football field
Food trucks 7/7 - 7/9!
Grades 9th-12th
Dates: 7/8-7/9 (9AM-4PM)
Location: Baker HS Football field
Dates: 7/10-7/11
Location: Overnight at Utica College - details will be provided separately
Food trucks on 7/8-7/9!
JV and Varsity eligible players ONLY! Skills/drills with coaching staff
Dates: 6/29-7/1, 7/14-7/16, 7/27-7/30, 8/3-8/6, 8/10-8/11 (7:30AM-10AM Daily)
Location: Durgee JHS (next to baseball field)
Modified eligible players ONLY! Skills & drills with coaching staff
Dates: 6/29-7/1, 7/14-7/16, 7/27-7/30, 8/3-8/6, 8/10-8/11 (7:30AM-9AM Daily)
Location: Durgee JHS (next to baseball field)
$
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