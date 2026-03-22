2026 Jazz Night - Swinging Through the Ages

About this event
Ticket includes entry to the event for first come first served seating, chicken main course, sides, dinner roll, dessert, and free drink option.
Ticket includes entry to the event for first come first served seating, smaller portion of the chicken main course, sides, dinner roll, dessert, and free drink option.
To be determined
Want a reserved table for just your party? This is in addition to your event ticket. Table seats 6
Single long stem rose. This will bloom in a heart shape to show mom how much you love her! Comes sleeved in black and gold and has a water tube to keep fresh.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!