Big Bang on the Bay 2025 ~ Block Party

Experience Long Beach’s ultimate waterfront block party with access to entertainment, music, dancing, catering by Naples Rib Company, refreshing bar selections, and waterfront seating along the shores of Alamitos Bay for the best firework show around - open-picnic seating available.
Kids 10 Years and Under
$35
Children 10 and under access to all the family-friendly activities, including food catered by Naples Rib Company, music, dancing, thrilling paragliders and aircraft flyover, and prime fireworks viewing area!
VIP Table for 10
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Enjoy premier reserved seating for your group of 10 at Long Beach’s ultimate waterfront block party. Indulge in delicious catering by Naples Rib Company, easy cash bar access, and take in golden hour views with live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks show! Each VIP table purchase comes with ONE VIP parking pass.
General Admission - Entrance Only
$45
Experience Long Beach’s ultimate waterfront block party with access to entertainment, music, dancing, refreshing bar selections over looking Alamitos Bay for the best firework show around - open-picnic seating available. (food not included - entry only)
