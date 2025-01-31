Special Edition 1 Day Event: Big Bear Yoga Festival 2025

Stay Sunday and join TWO special add-on classes of Hike and Yoga! Experience the ultimate day at Big Bear Yoga Festival on Saturday, October 4th! 🌲✨ ALL-DAY ACCESS – Join any & all classes from 9AM to 11:30PM!

💃 AFTER GLOW YOGA DANCE PARTY INCLUDED – TWO Hike and Yoga Classes on Sunday, October 5th at 8-9:30am and 10-11:30am. Location and details will be provided to you after purchase. No refunds, but tickets are transferable. All-levels-welcome yoga classes.