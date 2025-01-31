Leafs for Wellness Foundation

Special Edition 1 Day Event: Big Bear Yoga Festival 2025

39707 Big Bear Blvd

Big Bear Lake, CA 92315, USA

Saturday Festival + After Glow
$189

Experience the ultimate day at Big Bear Yoga Festival on Saturday, October 4th! 🌲✨ ALL-DAY ACCESS – Join any & all classes from 9AM to 11:30PM! 💃 AFTER GLOW YOGA DANCE PARTY INCLUDED – End the night with an unforgettable, high-energy celebration!
🎟 No refunds, but tickets are fully transferable!
🔥 Limited Tickets This Year – Grab Your Spot! 🔥
Don’t miss this one-day-only opportunity to move, connect, and celebrate! 🎶💖 Secure your ticket today!

Day Festival: Saturday 9am-6pm Only $139
$139

Join for the day at Big Bear Yoga Festival on Saturday, October 4th! 🌲✨DAY ONLY ACCESS – Join any & all classes from 9AM-6PM. *Does not include After Glow party. 🎟 No refunds, but tickets are fully transferable!

Special Package: Saturday + 2 Classes Sunday
$219

Stay Sunday and join TWO special add-on classes of Hike and Yoga! Experience the ultimate day at Big Bear Yoga Festival on Saturday, October 4th! 🌲✨ ALL-DAY ACCESS – Join any & all classes from 9AM to 11:30PM!
💃 AFTER GLOW YOGA DANCE PARTY INCLUDED – TWO Hike and Yoga Classes on Sunday, October 5th at 8-9:30am and 10-11:30am. Location and details will be provided to you after purchase. No refunds, but tickets are transferable. All-levels-welcome yoga classes.

Sunday Early Morning Hike and Yoga Add-on, 8-9:30am
$45

Stay Sunday and join a special add-on class of Early Morning Hike and Yoga **Special add-on class for people who like to practice early in the morning! All-levels-welcome yoga class. Class is Sunday, October 5th at 8-9:30am. Location and details will be provided to you after purchase. No refunds, but tickets are transferable.

Sunday Hike and Yoga Add-on, 10-11:30am
$45

Stay Sunday and join a special add-on class of Hike and Yoga. All-levels-welcome yoga class. Class is Sunday, October 5th at 10-11:30am. Location and details will be provided to you after purchase. No refunds, but tickets are transferable.

I'm interested in Big Bear Yoga Teacher Training
Free

Sign-up to get free information about upcoming Big Bear Yoga Festival Teacher Training.

Kids Ticket (17 and Under)
Free

Kids 17 and under attend the Big Bear Yoga Festival free! Parents: Would you like to participate in a parent cooperative program where you can take turns caring for each other’s children while attending a class? If so, you can coordinate with other parents by contacting Maya at (909) 488-8817.

Family Pass
$285
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

For your entire family! Kids 17 and under attend the Big Bear Yoga Festival free! Parents: Would you like to participate in a parent cooperative program where you can take turns caring for each other’s children while attending a class? If so, you can coordinate with other parents by contacting Maya at (909) 488-8817.

