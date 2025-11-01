Big Bear Yoga Festival 2026

Hosted by
Join for a Friday Night Welcome Event on Friday, October 2nd! Location and details will be provided to you after purchase. 🌲 🎟 No refunds, but tickets are fully transferable! Only 45 tickets available.
Friday Night Welcome Event, Saturday Festival with After Glow and Sunday Nature Hike, Yoga & Brunch! 🌲✨ ALL-DAY ACCESS – Join any & all classes 10/3 from 9AM to 9PM!
💃 AFTER GLOW YOGA DANCE PARTY INCLUDED – Plus Hike and Yoga Class with Brunch on Sunday, October 4th at 11am. Location and details will be provided to you after purchase. No refunds, but tickets are transferable. Only 25 tickets available.
Join for the day at Big Bear Yoga Festival on Saturday, October 4th! 🌲✨DAY ONLY ACCESS – Join any & all classes from 9AM-5PM. *Does not include After Glow party! LIMITED Tickets at this price - ticket prices GO UP after they are gone. 🎟 No refunds, but tickets are fully transferable!
Experience the ultimate day at Big Bear Yoga Festival on Saturday, October 3rd! 🌲✨ ALL-DAY ACCESS – Join any & all classes from 9AM to 9PM! 💃 AFTER GLOW YOGA DANCE PARTY INCLUDED – End the night with an unforgettable, high-energy celebration! 🎟 No refunds, but tickets are fully transferable!
🔥 Limited Tickets This Year – Grab Your Spot! 🔥
Don’t miss this one-day-only opportunity to move, connect, and celebrate! 🎶💖 Secure your ticket today!
Stay Sunday and join a special add-on class of Hike and Yoga with Picnic Brunch! All-levels-welcome yoga class. Class and hike is Sunday, October 4th at 11am. Location and details will be provided to you after purchase. No refunds, but tickets are transferable. Only 25 tickets available.
Kids 17 and under attend the Big Bear Yoga Festival free! Parents: Would you like to participate in a parent cooperative program where you can take turns caring for each other’s children while attending a class? If so, you can coordinate with other parents by contacting Maya at (909) 488-8817.
For your entire family! 4 Adult Tickets. Kids 17 and under attend the Big Bear Yoga Festival all day on Saturday, October 3rd free! Includes the After Glow. Parents: Would you like to participate in a parent cooperative program where you can take turns caring for each other’s children while attending a class? If so, you can coordinate with other parents by contacting Maya at (909) 488-8817.
