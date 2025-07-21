Cruise for a Cause 🚘💜

Hosted by
About this raffle
Ready to roll for kindness? With a $25 donation, you’ll be entered for a chance to drive away in a stunning white 2014 Toyota Venza, generously donated by our friends at Phil Long Dealerships. Even better, your gift fuels backpacks, support groups, and hope for kids in our community.
Want to boost your impact (and your chances)? With a $100 donation, you’ll receive 5 entries for a chance to win the beautiful white 2014 Toyota Venza, donated with love by Phil Long Dealerships. Your generosity brings us closer to our $15,000 goal, helping us spread kindness, heal hearts, and create ripples of change for kids who need it most.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!