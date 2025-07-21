Aedyns Backpack Club

Hosted by

Aedyns Backpack Club

About this raffle

Cruise for a Cause 🚘💜

✨ 1 Ticket – $25 Donation
$25

Ready to roll for kindness? With a $25 donation, you’ll be entered for a chance to drive away in a stunning white 2014 Toyota Venza, generously donated by our friends at Phil Long Dealerships. Even better, your gift fuels backpacks, support groups, and hope for kids in our community.

✨ 5 Tickets – $100 Donation
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Want to boost your impact (and your chances)? With a $100 donation, you’ll receive 5 entries for a chance to win the beautiful white 2014 Toyota Venza, donated with love by Phil Long Dealerships. Your generosity brings us closer to our $15,000 goal, helping us spread kindness, heal hearts, and create ripples of change for kids who need it most.

Add a donation for Aedyns Backpack Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!