Big Blue Youth Sports Association

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Big Blue Youth Sports Association

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2026 Big Blue Rams Cheer Registration

2026 Registration in Full
$450

Payment is due by June 1st.


Pay in full, no additional payments required.


Includes full uniform: Shell, Skirt, Brief, Cropped Liner, Navy Pom, White Pom, Leggings, 2 Pink Poms, Navy Duffle, White Cheer shoes, Navy Fleece Lined Rain Jacket, and T-Shirt.


Non-refundable.

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2026 Registration Payment Plan (2/3)
$300

Payment is due by June 1st.


$300 now, with one more payment of $150.


Includes full uniform: Shell, Skirt, Brief, Cropped Liner, Navy Pom, White Pom, Leggings, 2 Pink Poms, Navy Duffle, White Cheer shoes, Navy Fleece Lined Rain Jacket, and T-Shirt.

Non-refundable.

0
2026 Registration Payment Plan (1/3)
$150

Payment is due by June 1st.


$150 now, with two more payments of $150 each.


Includes full uniform: Shell, Skirt, Brief, Cropped Liner, Navy Pom, White Pom, Leggings, 2 Pink Poms, Navy Duffle, White Cheer shoes, Navy Fleece Lined Rain Jacket, and T-Shirt.

Non-refundable.

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