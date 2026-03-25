2026 Big Blue Rams Cheer Registration

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Payment is due by June 1st.
Pay in full, no additional payments required.
Includes full uniform: Shell, Skirt, Brief, Cropped Liner, Navy Pom, White Pom, Leggings, 2 Pink Poms, Navy Duffle, White Cheer shoes, Navy Fleece Lined Rain Jacket, and T-Shirt.
Non-refundable.
Payment is due by June 1st.
$300 now, with one more payment of $150.
Includes full uniform: Shell, Skirt, Brief, Cropped Liner, Navy Pom, White Pom, Leggings, 2 Pink Poms, Navy Duffle, White Cheer shoes, Navy Fleece Lined Rain Jacket, and T-Shirt.
Non-refundable.
Payment is due by June 1st.
$150 now, with two more payments of $150 each.
Includes full uniform: Shell, Skirt, Brief, Cropped Liner, Navy Pom, White Pom, Leggings, 2 Pink Poms, Navy Duffle, White Cheer shoes, Navy Fleece Lined Rain Jacket, and T-Shirt.
Non-refundable.
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