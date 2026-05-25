Big Bounce House Raffle

About this raffle
One chance to win 4 tickets to The Big Bounce America at Ellms Family Farm, June 20–21! Experience giant slides, obstacle courses, foam parties, live DJs, and the World’s Largest Bounce House.
Triple your chances to win 4 tickets to The Big Bounce America! Get ready for epic inflatable fun, giant obstacle courses, dance parties, foam zones, and nonstop excitement at Ellms Family Farm!
Best value! Seven chances to win 4 tickets to The Big Bounce America — featuring the World’s Largest Bounce House, massive slides, foam parties, live DJs, and over 50,000 sq. ft. of inflatable fun.
Can’t use the raffle tickets but still want to support Bethlehem Travel Baseball 9UB team? We appreciate every donation and your support means the world to our players and families! ⚾🖤
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!