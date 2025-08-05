Big Brothers Big Sisters Long Island GOLF PACKAGE Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy a memorable day on the greens with a round of golf for a foursome at the exclusive Wheatley Hills Golf Club. This package includes golf carts and a delicious lunch, offering the perfect blend of sport and relaxation.
Restrictions: Play is limited to Tuesdays or Thursdays, subject to availability and approval by the club manager. Please note that caddie fees are not included. The original certificate must be presented upon arrival, and the offer is valid through October 31, 2025.
Enjoy a round of golf with three friends at the exclusive Village Club of Sands Point with one foursome of golf, including cart fees.
Restrictions:
This incredible experience is valid Tuesday through Thursday after 12 PM and is subject to availability. Don’t miss your chance to tee off at this scenic and historic course. The certificate expires December 5, 2025.
Enjoy a day of golf with a foursome at one of the area's premier courses, complete with golf carts and lunch at The Greenview Grillroom and One hour lesson with golf pro. Guests will also have access to the locker rooms to change into appropriate golf attire, as well as full use of the practice facility to warm up before hitting the course. It’s the perfect outing for golf lovers looking to enjoy a memorable day on the greens.
Restrictions: Must call to schedule mutually
agreed upon tee time and present original certificate at check-in. Redemption
is based on availability Tuesday - Thursday only; expires 12/31/2026.
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the greens at the prestigious Upper Montclair Country Club! The lucky winner will join a member for a threesome of golf, including lunch at the club’s scenic dining venue.
Restrictions:
Wednesday or Thursday.
