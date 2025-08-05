Big Brothers Big Sisters Long Island GOLF PACKAGE Auction

Enjoy a memorable day on the greens with a round of golf for a foursome at the exclusive Wheatley Hills Golf Club. This package includes golf carts and a delicious lunch, offering the perfect blend of sport and relaxation.

Restrictions: Play is limited to Tuesdays or Thursdays, subject to availability and approval by the club manager. Please note that caddie fees are not included. The original certificate must be presented upon arrival, and the offer is valid through October 31, 2025.