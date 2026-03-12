Big Brothers Big Sisters Of The Black Hills

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Big Brothers Big Sisters Of The Black Hills

About this raffle

Big Brothers Big Sisters Of The Black Hills Bowl For Kids Sake 2026

3 Day, 2 Night Stay for Two!
$15
Available until Mar 31

You are on your way to experiencing a fantastic Get Away for Two! Do not need to be present to win!

3 Day, 2 Night Stay for Two!
$40
Available until Mar 31
This includes 3 tickets

You are on your way to experiencing a fantastic Get Away for Two! Do not need to be present to win!

3 Day, 2 Night Stay for Two!
$20

You are on your way to experiencing a fantastic Get Away for Two! Do not need to be present to win!

3 Day, 2 Night Stay for Two!
$50
This includes 3 tickets

You are on your way to experiencing a fantastic Get Away for Two! Do not need to be present to win!

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