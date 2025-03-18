eventClosed

Big Daddy Mikes Annual Chili Cook-Off!

473 Spencer Ln

San Antonio, TX 78201, USA

addExtraDonation

$

BBQ Plate - 2 Meats
$15
Two meats of your choice, two sides, roll and sweet tea
BBQ Plate - 3 Meats
$20
Three Meats of your choice, two sides, roll and sweet tea.
Miscellaneous food/beverage items
$1
$1 miscellaneous food/beverage items
Miscellaneous food/beverage items
$2
$2 Miscellaneous food items
Miscellaneous food/beverage items
$3
$3 Miscellaneous food/beverage items
5 for 5
$5
Mexican Hot Chocolate cookies 5 for $5
Cornbread
$1
2 for 1
Apricot
$10
12 for 10
50/50 Raffle
$1
One Ticket
50/50 Raffle
$25
Death drop - Where it stops, nobody knows!
Balloon Pop
$2
One round to pop as many balloons as you can for a prize.
Hula/Limbo Contest
$5
Show off your skills and put the competition to shame!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing