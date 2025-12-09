Big Event 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This standard early bird rate is available through February 28th. The standard rate will be $130.
This ticket rate applies to non-profits (employing 25 or less employees) for the duration of the sale-period.
LHC Members who have selected L500 Option A or L500 Plus receive complimentary tickets to Illuminating Leadership.
Please have your coupon code available to use during your time of check out. (Coupon codes are included in your sponsorship email.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!