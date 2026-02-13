Leadership Howard County

Hosted by

Leadership Howard County

About this event

Big Event 2026 Sponsorship

Big Event Champion
$5,000

•8 Tickets - Reserved Premium Table

• Company/individual recognized during the event program; full page ad in the event

program and logo/link on the LHC website and social media – to also include a special

company profile posted on LHC’s social media. The company will also be invited to

display a stand-up banner at the event

BIG Event Supporter
$3,000

• 8 Tickets - Reserved Premium Table

• Company/individual recognized during the event program; quarter-page ad in the event

program and logo/link on the LHC website and social media. The company will also be

invited to display a stand-up banner at the event.

BIG Event Donor
$1,500

• 4 Tickets

• Company/individual recognized during the event program and logo/link on the LHC

website and social media. The company will also be invited to display a stand-up banner

at the event

BIG Event Friend
$500

• 2 Tickets

• Company/individual recognized during the event program and logo/link on the LHC

website and social media

