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About this event
Greenville, SC 29607
Gain entry at 7pm and 1 Bingo Card to get the party started!
Gain earlier access with entry at 6:30pm including 1 drink ticket, 3 Bingo Cards, and one Big Gay Bingo accoutrement!
Grants exclusive early entry (6pm) to our VIP Social Hour, 1 drink ticket, 5 bingo cards, and a free Big Gay Bingo: Halloween Edition commemorative tee tucked alongside other accoutrements in an eco-friendly GGMC Tote.
Craving an extra dash of limelight? Join GGMC as our Queen of Queens. (Exclusive Ticket - only one available!)
In addition to 'VIP Queens' perks --
Prepare for some playful attention from our emcee drag queen extraordinaire and gain additional amenities including two (2) drink tickets for Big Gay Bingo: Halloween Edition and two (2) VIP tickets to our Holiday Concert, December 3rd!
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