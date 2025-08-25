Craving an extra dash of limelight? Join GGMC as our Queen of Queens. (Exclusive Ticket - only one available!)

In addition to 'VIP Queens' perks --

Prepare for some playful attention from our emcee drag queen extraordinaire and gain additional amenities including two (2) drink tickets for Big Gay Bingo: Halloween Edition and two (2) VIP tickets to our Holiday Concert, December 3rd!