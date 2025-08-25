Greenville Gay Men's Chorus

Hosted by

Greenville Gay Men's Chorus

About this event

Big Gay Bingo: Halloween Edition

28 Liberty Ln

Greenville, SC 29607

The "Basic Bingo" Babe
$30

Gain entry at 7pm and 1 Bingo Card to get the party started!

The "I'm Not Like Other Girls" Girl
$50

Gain earlier access with entry at 6:30pm including 1 drink ticket, 3 Bingo Cards, and one Big Gay Bingo accoutrement!

VIP Queens
$100

Grants exclusive early entry (6pm) to our VIP Social Hour, 1 drink ticket, 5 bingo cards, and a free Big Gay Bingo: Halloween Edition commemorative tee tucked alongside other accoutrements in an eco-friendly GGMC Tote.

Queen of Queens
$200

Craving an extra dash of limelight? Join GGMC as our Queen of Queens. (Exclusive Ticket - only one available!)

In addition to 'VIP Queens' perks --

Prepare for some playful attention from our emcee drag queen extraordinaire and gain additional amenities including two (2) drink tickets for Big Gay Bingo: Halloween Edition and two (2) VIP tickets to our Holiday Concert, December 3rd!

Add a donation for Greenville Gay Men's Chorus

$

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