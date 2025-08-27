'Big Gay Bingo: Halloween Edition' Merchandise

Offered by
Purchase this commemorative shirt and remember the night forever! All of the proceeds directly go to Greenville Gay Men's Chorus. Show all your friends how much they missed out on!
With these ADDITIONAL BINGO CARDS, make sure you have enough to participate in all of the games for the top prizes! If you are feeling lucky, try your hand at multiple cards per game (price is per one card)
LED Light Sticks for glow in the dark party. Don't be left out, make sure you get yours today.
LED Light Up Glow Flashing Wrist Bands. Don't miss out on this fun accessory for our Biggest Gayest Bingo yet!
Need some cash to tip our Drag Queen extraordinaire? "Purchase" this digitally to receive $10 cash back.
