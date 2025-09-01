Indy Gay Market

Hosted by

Indy Gay Market

About this event

Big Gay Halloween Market 2025!

1220 Waterway Blvd

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Vendor Booth
$55

This is a 8ft X 8ft or 10ft X 10ft INDOOR booth!

If you are in need of financial aid, please submit your booth fee using our sliding scale payment options in the link below! https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/financial-aid-big-gay-halloween--2025-2

Outdoor Vendor Upgrade to Indoor Booth
$30

Please only select this if you are a waitlist vendor moved from an outdoor booth to an indoor booth. Anyone needing to use this option will be instructed to do so by an IGM staff member!

Add a donation for Indy Gay Market

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!