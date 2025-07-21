Hosted by

Big Harts 2 Little Hearts Fam Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Annual Benefit Dinner Silent Auction

Pick-up location

14855 Dauchy Ave, Riverside, CA 92508, USA

Lego Gift basket item
Lego Gift basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes $10.00 McDonalds Gift Card

Mickey play food set item
Mickey play food set
$20

Starting bid

Includes $10.00 McDonalds Gift Card

Mickey Smore Play Set item
Mickey Smore Play Set
$20

Starting bid

Includes $10.00 McDonalds Gift Card

4 Galaxy Movie Pass Tickets worth $80 item
4 Galaxy Movie Pass Tickets worth $80
$40

Starting bid

Starbucks Gift Package item
Starbucks Gift Package item
Starbucks Gift Package
$20

Starting bid

Includes Instant Coffee and Starbucks Gold Cup.

Coffee Set Package item
Coffee Set Package
$50

Starting bid

Thanksgiving Gift Basket Package item
Thanksgiving Gift Basket Package
$50

Starting bid

Perfect to get your Thanksgiving dinner started (Chef not included)

Wine Glass Set item
Wine Glass Set
$55

Starting bid

Includes a $20 Gift Card from Total Wine.

Gourmet Popcorn Set item
Gourmet Popcorn Set
$20

Starting bid

$50 Benihana Gift Card item
$50 Benihana Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$50 Gra Pow Gift Card item
$50 Gra Pow Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Del Taco Gift Package item
Del Taco Gift Package item
Del Taco Gift Package
$75

Starting bid

Del Taco Gift Card worth $100. Also includes hat, water bottle, coupon, hot sauce, beanie, etc.

Necklace and Earrings item
Necklace and Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Starbucks Gift Package item
Starbucks Gift Package
$20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!