Vendor registration for Big Hats and Bow Ties includes a dedicated vendor space to showcase and sell your products or services during this signature community event hosted by the Atwater-Merced Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.





This celebration will bring together community members from across Stanislaus and Merced Counties as we honor local leaders and celebrate 42 years of service in the region.





Please note: Vendor registration includes brunch for one, one 6-foot table, and two chairs.

If more than one person will be present at the Vendor table, additional person must purchase a separate vendor ticket.