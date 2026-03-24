Omega Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

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Omega Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

About this event

Big Hats and Cigars 2026

307 Wilburn St

Nashville, TN 37207, USA

Derby Experience Package
$100

Our Derby Experience Package includes designated reserved seating area, Derby Experience wrist band (Unlimited bar & Complimentary buffet)

Uncle Nearest Day Lounge Four Seater
$500

This package includes premium white sofas, coffee and end tables, Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet) and an exclusive Kentucky Derby Souvenir.

Uncle Nearest Day Lounge (Eight Seater)
$1,000

Uncle Nearest Day Lounge Eight-Seater includes premium white sofas, coffee and end tables, Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Food Buffet) and an exclusive Kentucky Derby Souvenir.

Uncle Nearest Day Lounge Twelve-Seater
$1,500

This package includes premium white sofas, coffee and end tables, Derby Wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet), and an exclusive Derby Souvenir.

Golden Saddle Suites
$800

Our Golden Saddle Suite is a 30x30 table tented area. Table purchase only. 8 per table. This package includes Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet) and an exclusive Kentucky Derby Souvenir.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!