Big Hats and Cigars 2026

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Our Derby Experience Package includes designated reserved seating area, Derby Experience wrist band (Unlimited bar & Complimentary buffet)
This package includes premium white sofas, coffee and end tables, Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet) and an exclusive Kentucky Derby Souvenir.
Uncle Nearest Day Lounge Eight-Seater includes premium white sofas, coffee and end tables, Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Food Buffet) and an exclusive Kentucky Derby Souvenir.
This package includes premium white sofas, coffee and end tables, Derby Wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet), and an exclusive Derby Souvenir.
Our Golden Saddle Suite is a 30x30 table tented area. Table purchase only. 8 per table. This package includes Derby Experience wrist bands (Unlimited Bar & Buffet) and an exclusive Kentucky Derby Souvenir.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!