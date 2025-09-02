Big Hats and Pearls

🍵 Tea Stroll 1: Lady Echelon Project

📍 236 Georgia Street, Suite 102 – Downtown Vallejo



🕰️ 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Step into the serene and empowering world of the Lady Echelon Project, where elegance meets intention. This first stop on your tea stroll offers an intimate, 90-minute tea experience centered on self-investment, sisterhood, and soulful reflection.

Guests will enjoy a curated tea service by Hun-Tea, featuring exclusive blends from local artisans, paired beautifully with light bites from a local caterer. The ambiance invites meaningful conversation and personal empowerment, anchored by a powerful keynote from special guest Lula Smith, who will share an inspiring message of resilience and restoration.

Experience Includes:

🫖 Tea service by Hun-Tea (local vendor)

🧁 Gourmet tea pairings

🎤 Featured Speaker: Lula Smith

📸 Photobooth to capture your pink-and-white elegance

✍️ Self-Investment Commitment Card activity

🎁 Door Prize Drawing for a Tea & Tranquility Gift Basket

Tea at Lady Echelon is more than just tea — it’s a moment to affirm your worth, honor your journey, and connect with a community of women dedicated to healing and growth. DON'T FORGET TO WEAR PINK, YOUR BIG BEUTIFUL SUNDAY HAT AND PEARLS!!!