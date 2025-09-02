Big Hats and Pearls

📍 236 Georgia Street, Suite 102 – Downtown Vallejo
🕰️ 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Step into the serene and empowering world of the Lady Echelon Project, where elegance meets intention. This first stop on your tea stroll offers an intimate, 90-minute tea experience centered on self-investment, sisterhood, and soulful reflection.
Guests will enjoy a curated tea service by Hun-Tea, featuring exclusive blends from local artisans, paired beautifully with light bites from a local caterer. The ambiance invites meaningful conversation and personal empowerment, anchored by a powerful keynote from special guest Lula Smith, who will share an inspiring message of resilience and restoration.
Tea at Lady Echelon is more than just tea — it’s a moment to affirm your worth, honor your journey, and connect with a community of women dedicated to healing and growth. DON'T FORGET TO WEAR PINK, YOUR BIG BEUTIFUL SUNDAY HAT AND PEARLS!!!
Tea Stroll 2: Ethnic Notions Fine Art Gallery & Bookstore
Enjoy a refreshing tea experience while exploring a gallery that celebrates culture, history, and creativity. Ethnic Notions offers fine art, rare books, and cultural treasures that reflection and connection. A soulful stop you won’t want to miss! DON'T FORGET TO WEAR PINK, YOUR BIG BEUTIFUL SUNDAY HAT AND PEARLS!!!
✨ The Stroll — Tea, Culture & Community in Downtown Vallejo
Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of tea, inspiration, and connection across three vibrant downtown locations!
📍 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM | Lady Echelon (236 Georgia St, Suite 102)
Kick off the Stroll with a warm welcome, curated tea service by Hun-Tea, and a tea pairing menu. Enjoy an outdoor selfie booth by Expressive Moments Mobile, hear from guest speaker Lula Smith, and take part in a self-investment activity. Don’t miss the Tea & Tranquility Raffle Basket ($5 entry).
📍 1:00 – 1:30 PM | Urban Fusions (406 Virginia St)
Take a light promenade for refreshments and a special gift between venues.
📍 1:45 – 3:30 PM | Ethnic Notions Fine Art Gallery & Bookstore (930 Marin St)
Continue the tea journey with Hun-Tea pairings, a conversation game “Am I Tripp’n,” and insights from guest speaker Wendy C. Stevenson, RN. Wrap up with closing reflections, an Expression Booth experience, and a chance to win the Royal Tea Service Raffle Basket ($5 entry).
Free for all survivors of Breast Cancer ✨ The Stroll — Tea, Culture & Community in Downtown Vallejo
Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of tea, inspiration, and connection across three vibrant downtown locations!
📍 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM | Lady Echelon (236 Georgia St, Suite 102)
Kick off the Stroll with a warm welcome, curated tea service by Hun-Tea, and a tea pairing menu. Enjoy an outdoor selfie booth by Expressive Moments Mobile, hear from guest speaker Lula Smith, and take part in a self-investment activity. Don’t miss the Tea & Tranquility Raffle Basket ($5 entry).
📍 1:00 – 1:30 PM | Urban Fusions (406 Virginia St)
Take a light promenade for refreshments and a special gift between venues.
📍 1:45 – 3:30 PM | Ethnic Notions Fine Art Gallery & Bookstore (930 Marin St)
Continue the tea journey with Hun-Tea pairings, a conversation game “Am I Tripp’n,” and insights from guest speaker Wendy C. Stevenson, RN. Wrap up with closing reflections, an Expression Booth experience, and a chance to win the Royal Tea Service Raffle Basket ($5 entry).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!